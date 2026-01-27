Embraer, Adani Defence & Aerospace To Develop Regional Transport Aircraft Ecosystem In India

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) With an aim to collaborate on opportunities in aircraft manufacturing, supply chain, aftermarket services and pilot training, global aerospace leader Embraer and Adani Defence & Aerospace on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop an integrated regional transport aircraft ecosystem in India.

With this collaboration, the companies aim to establish an assembly line, followed by a phased increase in indigenisation to advance India's Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA) programme, in alignment with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and the UDAN regional connectivity vision.

“India is a pivotal market for Embraer, and this partnership combines our aerospace expertise with Adani's strong industrial capabilities and commitment to indigenisation,” said Arjan Meijer, President and CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation.

Together, "we will evaluate the most viable, advanced and efficient solutions in support of India's RTA ambitions, and their potential for implementation", Meijer added.

The potential partnership will leverage Embraer's deep engineering and aircraft manufacturing expertise alongside Adani's aviation value-chain footprint that includes airport infrastructure, aerospace manufacturing, MRO services and pilot training.

“Regional aviation is the backbone of economic expansion. With initiatives like UDAN transforming air connectivity across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, the need for an indigenous regional aviation ecosystem has become critical,” said Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Defence & Aerospace.

“This partnership will also strengthen strategic relations between India and Brazil, bringing complementary capabilities together,” he mentioned.

Embraer has a growing footprint and long history in India, with nearly 50 Embraer aircraft and 11 aircraft types currently operating across commercial, defence and business aviation.

The proposed ecosystem is geared towards supporting domestic demand while generating significant direct and indirect employment across engineering, manufacturing, logistics, and support services.

“We are shaping India's regional transport aircraft ecosystem, a bold stride toward Aatmanirbhar aviation that bridges urban-rural divides, generates high-skill employment, and elevates India's position in the global aerospace industry,” said Ashish Rajvanshi, President and CEO, Adani Defence & Aerospace.

Adani Defence & Aerospace is India's largest integrated private defence and aerospace player, building critical capabilities across domains and advancing indigenous aerospace and UAV manufacturing aligned with national security priorities and global requirements.

With the country's largest MRO ecosystem and a rapidly scaling pilot training platform, Adani Defence is strengthening India's aviation value chain end to end. Its diversified portfolio spans aircraft, unmanned systems, avionics, weapons, and sustainment, anchored in long-term capability development and the pursuit of national self-reliance.