A New App And A Change This Week In Management: Pilots Celebrate -
This Monday, January 26, UNPAC launched its new mobile application, created exclusively for its members. The app will allow users to digitize procedures, consult union information, and quickly access internal services, aiming to eliminate paperwork and increase efficiency. The activities continue on Wednesday, January 28th and Thursday, January 29th with the workshop“Introduction to a Pilot Career.” Key topics will be covered, such as the pilot-in-command's responsibilities, the Safety Management System (SMS), and the State Safety Program (SSP), all cornerstones of commercial aviation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment