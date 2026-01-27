A New App And A Change This Week In Management: Pilots Celebrate

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The week concludes on Saturday, January 31st, with UNPAC's Annual Grand Dinner. At this event, the 2026-2028 Board of Directors will be sworn in, with Captain Ilma Velásquez once again serving as president. The Panamanian Union of Commercial Aviators (UNPAC) kicked off Pilot Week, which is celebrated every January 30, with an agenda full of training and technology. The date puts the spotlight on those in command in the air and on safety as the main rule of the profession.

This Monday, January 26, UNPAC launched its new mobile application, created exclusively for its members. The app will allow users to digitize procedures, consult union information, and quickly access internal services, aiming to eliminate paperwork and increase efficiency. The activities continue on Wednesday, January 28th and Thursday, January 29th with the workshop“Introduction to a Pilot Career.” Key topics will be covered, such as the pilot-in-command's responsibilities, the Safety Management System (SMS), and the State Safety Program (SSP), all cornerstones of commercial aviation.