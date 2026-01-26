Innertune Music Launches As World's First AI-Powered Affirmation Music Platform

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Innertune Music app, AI-powered affirmation music creation."Innertune, creators of the Innertune Affirmations app with 1.2 million users, launches Innertune Music - the first platform combining AI-generated music with affirmations. Users can create personalized tracks, explore a community-built library, and build playlists. Available free on iOS.

January 26, 2026 - Innertune, the company behind the popular Innertune Affirmations app with over 1.2 million users, today announces the launch of Innertune Music - the first platform to combine AI-generated music with the power of affirmations.

Innertune Music allows users to create personalized affirmation music tracks based on their specific goals, emotions, and mindset themes. Unlike traditional affirmation apps or meditation music services, Innertune Music generates original songs where every lyric, beat, and melody is designed to support the listener's intentions.

A New Category: Affirmation Music

"Music has always shaped culture. Now, for the first time, it can shape consciousness," said the Innertune team. "We're not creating another music app - we're building the first platform that transforms music into self-transformation."

The app offers a deeply personalized experience:



Create Your Own Affirmation Music - Input an intention like "I want to feel confident" or "I want to attract abundance," and AI generates an original track with lyrics, beats, and melodies aligned to that goal

Listen & Discover - Explore a growing library of affirmation music created by the community Build Playlists - Curate personalized collections for every mood, goal, or moment

Every song created by users expands the shared library - making Innertune Music an ever-growing ecosystem of positive, intention-driven music.

Accessible to Everyone

Like Spotify, Innertune Music follows a freemium model - giving everyone access to the power of shaping their subconscious through music.

Building on Proven Success

Innertune Music builds on the success of Innertune Affirmations, which has amassed:



1.2 million users worldwide

34,640+ app store reviews A combined social media following of over 2.4 million across platforms

The company's approach - hyper-personalized experiences tailored to each user's unique goals and intentions - has resonated with users seeking practical tools for mindset transformation without the complexity of traditional meditation.

Availability

Innertune Music is available now on the App Store for iOS.

About Innertune

Innertune helps over 1.2 million people rewire their mindset through sound - effortlessly. Whether you're looking to reduce anxiety, build confidence, sleep better, or manifest your goals, Innertune's apps use psychology principles, audio design, and AI to make transformation as simple as pressing play.