Agriculture Committee To Engage With Eastern Cape Government Departments And Beneficiaries Of Ncera Macadamia Farming

The Portfolio Committee on Agriculture will tomorrow and Wednesday conduct oversight visits to the Eastern Cape to engage with provincial government and beneficiaries of the Ncera Macadamia Farming on the collapsed multimillion-rand community empowerment project.

The committee will meet with various stakeholders involved in Ncera Macadamia Farming, including the private partners, beneficiary communities and departments to discuss the collapsed business.

