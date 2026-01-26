403
Protesters supporting ex-Brazilian leader get struck by lighting
(MENAFN) Dozens of people were hurt on Sunday after lightning struck a demonstration backing former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in the country’s capital, according to officials.
The protest began in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais before continuing to Brasília, where the march briefly interrupted traffic flow.
Participants gathered to demand Bolsonaro’s release from prison, as he is currently facing prosecution over his alleged role in a failed coup attempt following Brazil’s 2022 presidential election.
Despite heavy rain, demonstrators continued the rally wearing raincoats and carrying umbrellas, singing Christian hymns as the weather worsened. Just before 1 p.m., lightning hit the crowd, an event recorded on video, followed by a loud blast that caused widespread panic.
Emergency officials said at least 72 people were affected, either directly by the lightning or by hypothermia caused by cold temperatures and prolonged exposure to rain. Thirty individuals were transported to hospitals, while 42 received medical attention at the scene. Some victims suffered burns to their hands and chest.
The demonstration was organized by Congressman Nikolas Ferreira, who called for “amnesty” for Bolsonaro and others convicted in connection with the failed coup attempt.
Prosecutors allege that the case against Bolsonaro traces back to 2021, when efforts were made to erode confidence in Brazil’s electoral system. After his loss to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the 2022 election, supporters were allegedly encouraged to mobilize in Brasília, culminating in the storming and vandalism of government buildings housing the country’s three branches of power on January 8, 2023.
Bolsonaro, now 70, was taken into custody in November after spending months under house arrest, following accusations that he tried to interfere with his electronic ankle monitor. He denies all allegations, and his legal team is in the process of appealing his conviction.
