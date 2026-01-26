403
IDF attacks several Hezbollah-linked targets in Lebanon
(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out airstrikes on multiple Hezbollah-linked targets in southern Lebanon on Sunday, citing violations of the ceasefire between the two countries.
According to the IDF, military sites in the Bir al-Sansal area and the Bekaa Valley were struck. The operation reportedly killed Jawad Basma, described as a Hezbollah operative involved in weapons manufacturing, and Muhammad al-Husseini, identified as the group’s artillery commander. Israeli officials noted that al-Husseini also worked as a school teacher.
Lebanese sources reported that several villages in southern Lebanon, including Bouslaiya and Aita al-Shaab, were affected. A warehouse in Khirbet Selm, in the Bint Jbeil district, was struck, killing at least one person, while another strike in Derdghaya, east of Tyre, reportedly claimed an additional life.
Tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border remain high, with both sides accusing each other of breaching ceasefire agreements and raising concerns over potential escalation.
