PM Modi's Helicopter Fails To Land At Bengal's Taherpur Amid Dense Fog, Addresses Rally Virtually: 10 Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed a public gathering at Taherpur Netaji Park in Ranaghat via videoconferencing on Saturday after poor visibility prevented his helicopter from landing at the Taherpur helipad near the event venue, forcing it to return to Kolkata airport.

“I apologise that bad weather prevented me from reaching venue in Bengal's Nadia,” PM Modi said while addressing Taherpur rally over the phone.

Owing to low visibility, the PM's chopper made a U-turn after hovering over the makeshift helipad ground in Taherpur for a while and returned to Kolkata airport, as per an official

The Prime Minister is scheduled to reach Guwahati later in the day for a two-day Assam visit, where he is scheduled to attend multiple programmes, and would also inaugurate the new terminal of Guwahati's Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

While addressing the rally in Bengal – where Assembly Elections are due in 2026 – PM Modi claimed that the saffron party would end“TMC's 'Maha jungle raj' in Bengal, where corruption, nepotism, appeasement politics are ruling the roost.”

PM Modi addresses Taherpur rally - 10 points to knowPM Modi claimed that West Bengal – where the TMC is in power – is falling behind in development graph compared to BJP-ruled Tripura, which has been striding ahead.The Prime Minister also alleged that 'Left rule' had destroyed Tripura during its three-decade rule – which is now developing rapidly after the BJP came to power in the state.Slamming the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, PM Modi described the state's prevailing situation as“maha jungle raj” and alleged that corruption, nepotism and appeasement of the ruling dispensation have prevented development in the state. Addressing the massive gathering over the phone from Kolkata, Modi urged the people to provide a chance to the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls to form a“double engine government” in the state.PM Modi alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led party was opposing the ongoing SIR exercise in West Bengal to“save infiltrators from getting identified”. Claiming that the popular sentiment on Bengal's grassroots was to“gain freedom from TMC's misrule”, Modi said,“the lanes and alleys of the state are resonating with cries of the slogan 'Banchte chai, BJP tai' (Need BJP to live).”“Let the TMC oppose me and BJP as much as it wants, but the ruling party cannot hold people to ransom, make them suffer and stop Bengal's progress,” Modi said at the Parivartan Sankalpa Sabha.“We will end TMC's 'maha jungle raj' in Bengal where corruption, nepotism and appeasement politics are ruling the roost,” Modi claimed.“Let Mamata Banerjee oppose Modi if she wants to, let her oppose the BJP if she wants to, there is no problem with that. But why is she obstructing the development of Bengal,” said the PM.Paying tribute to Bankim Chandra Chatterjee – who penned 'Vande mataram,' PM Modi referred to him as 'Rishi Bankim Babu,' stating that the nation is celebrating 150 years of the national song.

