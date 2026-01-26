403
SDF Carries Out Strikes on Homes in Northern Syria
(MENAFN) The YPG/SDF terror organization executed drone and rocket assaults across Aleppo province in northern Syria on Sunday, targeting civilian areas despite an extended truce.
A Syrian news agency documented that SDF forces deployed over 15 explosive drones against the town of Sarrin and neighboring villages throughout the Aleppo countryside, inflicting material damage to civilian homes and vehicles.
The news agency said a mortar shell was also fired from areas under SDF control in Ayan al-Arab (Kobani) and hit the entrance of al-Jamal village in the Jarabulus countryside.
The Syrian Civil Defense confirmed an SDF-launched rocket also hit a house in the village of al-Hawi, west of the Euphrates River in the Aleppo countryside.
Authorities reported no casualties from the strikes.
The offensive occurred just 24 hours after the Syrian government prolonged a ceasefire arrangement with the SDF by 15 days on Saturday.
The extension is intended to support a US operation to evacuate detainees from the ISIS (Daesh) terror group currently held in prisons run by the SDF and transfer them to Iraq, according to the Defense Ministry.
The declaration followed the Syrian government's earlier statement that a four-day truce with the SDF had concluded and that authorities were considering their next steps following the expiration of that agreement.
On Tuesday, the US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it had launched a mission to transfer ISIS detainees from northeastern Syria to Iraq to ensure terrorists remain in secure detention facilities.
The mission began with US forces transporting 150 ISIS fighters from a detention facility in northeastern Hasakah province to a secure location in Iraq, with plans for up to 7,000 detainees to eventually be transferred to Iraqi-controlled facilities.
