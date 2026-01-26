403
Rubio, Iraqi PM discuss transfer of ISIS to secure facilities in Iraq
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani held a phone call on Sunday to discuss moving ISIS (Daesh) detainees to secure facilities in Iraq.
According to reports, the US State Department said, “The Secretary commended the Government of Iraq’s initiative and leadership in expediting the transfer and detention of ISIS terrorists to secure facilities in Iraq, following recent instability in northeast Syria. The Secretary and Prime Minister discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts to ensure countries rapidly repatriate their citizens in Iraq, bringing them to justice.”
The conversation also touched on Iraq’s ongoing government formation efforts, highlighting a “shared commitment” to enabling the country to act as a source of stability, prosperity, and security in the Middle East. The statement added, “The Secretary emphasized that a government controlled by Iran cannot successfully put Iraq’s own interests first, keep Iraq out of regional conflicts, or advance the mutually beneficial partnership between the United States and Iraq.”
Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced a mission to relocate ISIS detainees from northeastern Syria to Iraq to maintain secure detention. The operation began with the transfer of 150 ISIS members from a detention center in Hasakah province to an Iraqi-controlled secure facility, with plans to move up to 7,000 detainees over time.
