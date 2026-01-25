Professor of Accounting, University of Sydney

Sandra van der Laan joined Sydney University from Wollongong in 2001 after a career change in the 1990s. She has formal qualifications in accounting, finance and education.

Sandra's research interests lie in accounting in two broad strands of research. The first centres on accounting as a social discourse and accounting as a mechanism to discharge accountability. As such, she has been researching in the areas of social accounting and ethical investment.

Sandra's second strand of research is centred on her PhD research. Her thesis, entitled 'An Ineffective (De)regulatory Initiative: The Australian Class Order Deed of Cross Guarantee' examines the economic consequences of the financial reporting regulation that was first introduced in 1986. This has led to an interest in the regulation and reporting for corporate groups more generally. She has published her research in a number of top ranking international journals such as Accounting, Auditing and Accountability Journal, Journal of Business Ethics and Critical Perspectives on Accounting.

2001–present Professor, University of Sydney

2009 University of Sydney, PhD

