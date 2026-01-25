Baku Hosts NATO Mobile Training Team's Course
The main objective of the course organized at the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev was to enhance the theoretical and practical knowledge of servicemen in the fields of communication, information systems and cyber operations, to teach the application of modern technological solutions, methods, and tools, as well as to familiarize participants with NATO standards and procedures in these areas.
During the course, NATO's Mobile Training Team delivered briefings on communication, information technologies, cybersecurity and other topics, and conducted theoretical and practical training sessions.
At the end of the course, the participants were awarded certificates.
