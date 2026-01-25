Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Baku Hosts NATO Mobile Training Team's Course

2026-01-25 09:06:01

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Within the 2026 Individual Partnership Cooperation Programme between the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry and NATO, a course on "Communication, Information Systems and Cyber Operations" has been conducted in Baku by the Mobile Training Team of NATO Allied Land Command Headquarters in Izmir, Turkiye, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

The main objective of the course organized at the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev was to enhance the theoretical and practical knowledge of servicemen in the fields of communication, information systems and cyber operations, to teach the application of modern technological solutions, methods, and tools, as well as to familiarize participants with NATO standards and procedures in these areas.

During the course, NATO's Mobile Training Team delivered briefings on communication, information technologies, cybersecurity and other topics, and conducted theoretical and practical training sessions.

At the end of the course, the participants were awarded certificates.

AzerNews

