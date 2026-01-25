Oman Legal Tech Summit 2026 to Advance Legal Innovation Aligned with Oman Vision 2040

(MENAFNEditorial) Muscat, Oman — Oman Legal Tech Summit 2026, Presented by HAQQ Legal AI is the Sultanate’s premier legal Technology conference, scheduled to take place on 9–10 February 2026 at Sheraton Oman Hotel in Muscat. Aligned with Oman Vision 2040, the national roadmap for economic diversification and digital advancement, the Oman Legal Tech Summit aims to accelerate the adoption of technology across legal systems to enhance legal workflows, improve access to justice, and foster innovation in compliance, risk, and legal operations.

Pioneering Legal Innovation and Collaboration

The two-day summit will serve as a dynamic platform for discussion, networking, and collaboration, featuring keynote speeches, expert panels, interactive workshops, and technology demonstrations from leading industry practitioners. With over 50 speakers and 30 solution providers expected to participate, and more than 500 delegates projected, the summit promises to highlight new legal tech developments, regulatory trends, and best practices shaping the legal sector’s future.

Participants will gain actionable insights on emerging tools such as AI-driven legal automation, contract management systems, digital compliance solutions, and secure data governance platforms, all of which are transforming traditional legal practices. Discussions will also focus on how these innovations can enhance efficiency within law firms, corporate legal departments, courts, and regulatory bodies.

Key topics on the agenda include:

· AI and Machine Learning in Legal Practice

· Digital Transformation Strategies for Law Firms and Legal Departments

· Data Protection and Regulatory Compliance

· Blockchain and Smart Contracts

· Legal Analytics and Predictive Tools

· Cybersecurity for Legal Professionals

These sessions aim to foster innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and empower legal leaders to navigate the evolving landscape with confidence.

Who Should Attend

The Oman Legal Tech Summit 2026 is designed for senior decision-makers and practitioners driving change across the legal and regulatory ecosystem. The event is ideal for General Counsels, Chief Legal Officers, Legal Directors, Compliance & Risk Heads, Law Firm Partners, Regulators, Policy Makers, Legal Operations Leaders, IT & Digital Transformation Heads, and Legal Technology Providers. The summit also welcomes startups, innovators, and consultants focused on legal automation, governance, data protection, and regulatory technology, offering a valuable platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and collaboration.

Some of Our Esteemed Speakers Include

· Talal Al-Saadi

Director of the Office of the Undersecretary, Ministry of Interior

· Dr. Abdalla Sulaiman Alhammadi

Chief Innovation Officer & Strategy Director, Ministry of Justice – UAE

· Khalid Al Balushi

Chief Corporate Officer, Oman Reinsurance Company SAOG (Oman Re)

· Ali Said Al-Kalbani

Chief Legal Officer, Khimji Ramdas LLC

· Dr. Jihad Rashid Al Wahshi

Head of Data Management, Central Bank of Oman

Some of Our Partners Include:

Presenting Partner: HAQQ Legal AI

Platinum Partner: Legora

Gold Partner: Provakil

Silver Partner: Corporify, DiliTrust, Melento

RegTech Partner: Moltazim



Additional speakers, panelists and Partners from government entities, leading law firms, corporates, and legal technology providers across Oman and the GCC will be announced shortly on the website.

Registration for the Oman Legal Tech Summit 2026 is now open via the official summit website — https://omanlegalsummit.com/ .

For more information on the agenda, speakers, and partnership opportunities, interested parties are encouraged to visit the summit website or contact us on +96877303307 or email us at contact@thefuture-event.com.

