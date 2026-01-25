403
Two children get killed in new violation of Gaza truce by Israeli army
(MENAFN) Three Palestinians, including two children, were killed and several others injured on Saturday in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, despite a ceasefire in place.
Medical sources reported that two teenage boys from the Al-Zawara family—Salman Zakaria, 14, and Mohammed Youssef, 15—were killed when a bomb exploded near Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Beit Lahia project area. Eyewitnesses said an Israeli drone dropped the bomb in a location from which the Israeli army had previously withdrawn under the ceasefire agreement.
Earlier, emergency services reported multiple injuries in a strike targeting Old Gaza Street in Jabalia, northern Gaza, also in an area the Israeli army had vacated. In a separate incident, a Palestinian man was injured by Israeli gunfire in the Al-Salateen area of Beit Lahia. Another Palestinian was killed in an Israeli strike on the Qizan al-Najjar area, south of Khan Younis.
Additionally, a man sustained a head injury from gunfire in central Khan Younis when an Israeli quadcopter drone opened fire near the Jasser Building intersection.
Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have resulted in the deaths of more than 71,600 people, most of them women and children, and left over 171,300 injured, devastating Gaza.
Despite the ceasefire that began on October 10, Israeli attacks have continued, reportedly killing 481 Palestinians and wounding 1,313, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
