Jewels Of Emirates Show Opens In Sharjah

Jewellery manufacturers, designers and traders from across three continents are set to converge in Sharjah as the Jewels of Emirates Show 2026 opens on 28 January at the Expo Centre Sharjah, positioning the emirate as a key meeting point for the regional and global jewellery trade at the start of the year.

Organisers say the four-day exhibition will feature about 180 exhibitors representing the Middle East, Asia and Europe, reflecting the breadth of supply chains that now underpin the international jewellery market. The exhibition space has expanded to roughly 12,000 square metres, signalling a step up in scale compared with earlier editions and accommodating a wider mix of gold, diamond, gemstone and luxury accessory brands.

The Sharjah jewellery showcase returns with broader global reach, according to organisers, who describe the 2026 edition as one of the largest to date in terms of both floor area and participating companies. Trade officials involved in the planning say the growth mirrors sustained demand for jewellery in Gulf markets and rising cross-border collaboration between manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers.

The show comes at a time when the jewellery sector is navigating shifting consumer preferences and tighter regulatory oversight, particularly around sourcing, traceability and pricing transparency. Exhibitors from Asia are expected to highlight advances in lightweight gold designs and gemstone craftsmanship, while European participants are focusing on high-end diamond jewellery and branded collections aimed at premium buyers in the Gulf.

Sharjah's position as host is being underlined as part of a wider strategy to diversify the emirate's trade and exhibition economy. The Expo Centre Sharjah has increasingly been used to stage sector-specific events that draw international participation without the scale pressures of larger neighbouring venues. Officials familiar with the event say accessibility, logistics and lower operating costs continue to make Sharjah attractive to mid-sized manufacturers and traders seeking regional exposure.

Industry representatives note that the Middle East remains one of the world's most active jewellery markets, driven by cultural affinity for gold and gemstones, strong gifting traditions and a steady flow of tourists. Gold jewellery continues to dominate volumes, but diamond-studded and designer pieces have been gaining share as consumer tastes evolve, particularly among younger buyers looking for contemporary designs.

Exhibitors from South and East Asia are expected to use the Sharjah platform to strengthen ties with Gulf retailers, many of whom rely on Asian manufacturing hubs for customised production. At the same time, European brands are increasingly looking at the region not just as a retail destination but as a testing ground for new collections tailored to Middle Eastern preferences.

Organisers say the expanded floor area will allow for clearer segmentation between gold jewellery, diamonds, gemstones, watches and luxury accessories, making it easier for buyers to navigate the event. Dedicated pavilions are planned for key producing regions, enabling exhibitors to present national or regional design identities alongside commercial offerings.

The timing of the show is also seen as commercially significant. Opening in late January, it provides retailers an opportunity to place orders ahead of key shopping periods later in the year, while manufacturers can gauge market sentiment early. Trade visitors are expected to include wholesalers, retailers, designers and procurement managers, alongside a public component that traditionally draws strong local interest.

Security and compliance remain a central focus, with organisers stating that exhibitors must meet regulatory requirements governing precious metals and gemstones. This emphasis reflects broader industry trends towards formalisation and consumer assurance, particularly in markets where gold and diamond trading has historically been fragmented.

Economic analysts tracking the jewellery sector point to steady demand across Gulf economies, supported by population growth, tourism inflows and rising disposable incomes. While global gold prices have shown volatility, retailers in the region have adapted through flexible pricing strategies and diversified product ranges, a trend expected to be visible across the exhibition floor.

