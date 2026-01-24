403
Japanese Exports Rise in December
(MENAFN) Japan's exports recorded a 5.1% year-on-year increase in December, falling short of market projections, while shipments to the United States experienced a double-digit drop, according to official statistics released by Japan's Finance Ministry on Thursday.
Economists had anticipated that Japan's exports would grow 6.1% on an annual basis in December.
Earlier in 2025, concerns about US tariffs had led to a decline in Japanese exports. However, shipments rebounded toward the end of the year after the announcement of a trade agreement with the US, which reduced tariffs to 15%.
Despite an 8.8% rise the previous month, exports to the US dropped 11.1% in December, continuing a declining trend. Notably, November had seen exports to the US increase for the first time since March.
Looking at other key markets, exports to Hong Kong surged 31.1% compared with the same period a year ago, while shipments to mainland China, Japan's largest trading partner, grew 5.6%. Exports to Asia overall expanded by 10.2%.
For the entire year of 2025, Japan's exports rose 3.1%, a slower pace than the 6.2% growth seen in 2024. Exports to the US and mainland China, Japan's top two trading partners, fell 4.1% and 0.4%, respectively.
During the year, exports to Hong Kong and Taiwan increased by 17.8% and 15.1%, respectively, partially offsetting the declines to the United States and China.
