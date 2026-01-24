403
Russia says it Seizes settlement in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region
(MENAFN) Russia on Friday claimed that its forces have taken control of a settlement in northeastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.
The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Telegram that its troops captured the village of Symynivka, located approximately 47 kilometers (29 miles) northeast of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.
Ukrainian authorities have not yet responded to the claim, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict, which is approaching its fifth year next month.
