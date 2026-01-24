Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-01-24 02:46:35
(MENAFN) Russia on Friday claimed that its forces have taken control of a settlement in northeastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Telegram that its troops captured the village of Symynivka, located approximately 47 kilometers (29 miles) northeast of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet responded to the claim, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict, which is approaching its fifth year next month.

