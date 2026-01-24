403
Türkiye's BIST 100 Shatters 13,000-Point Threshold for First Time
(MENAFN) Türkiye's primary equity benchmark pierced the historic 13,000-point threshold Friday, establishing a milestone never before achieved as the index extends its relentless new-year rally.
The BIST 100 surged beyond 1.2% during Friday's session, reaching approximately 13,007 points as of 0800GMT—cementing another record in a month characterized by consistent peak-breaking performance.
Borsa Istanbul's flagship gauge launched trading at 12,924.20 points before climbing roughly 90 points above Thursday's closing level, propelled by sustained investor momentum that has defined early 2025 activity.
The benchmark's explosive trajectory has delivered a commanding 13.3% return since January's opening bell, while twelve-month gains have skyrocketed approximately 28.8%—underscoring robust confidence in Türkiye's equity markets.
Market capitalization for BIST 100 constituents vaulted past 12.7 trillion Turkish liras (equivalent to roughly $293 billion), while transaction volumes hit 219.8 billion liras ($5.07 billion), reflecting heightened trading intensity as the index continues its upward assault on uncharted territory.
The breakthrough signals strengthening bullish sentiment as Türkiye's stock market maintains its accelerating momentum into the new year.
