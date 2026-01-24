403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tajani Rebukes Zelensky Over Criticism of Europe’s Support
(MENAFN) Italy’s foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, sharply criticized Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, arguing that his public remarks targeting European backers of Kiev reveal insufficient appreciation for their assistance.
The dispute followed comments by Zelensky in which he accused European states of wavering in their commitment. He contrasted their approach with that of the United States under President Donald Trump, who voiced comparable views a day earlier during the World Economic Forum in Davos, an event at which Zelensky also delivered remarks.
Responding on Friday, Tajani spoke to journalists on the margins of a German-Italian business forum, stressing that Europe has played a decisive role in safeguarding Ukraine’s sovereignty. “It seems to me that Europe has guaranteed Ukraine’s independence by doing everything it can to support it politically, financially, and militarily,” he said. “Therefore, I think the speech is not generous”
In his own address, Zelensky maintained that Ukraine’s integration would significantly strengthen both the European Union and NATO. Emphasizing Kiev’s strategic value, he declared, “when Ukraine is with you, no one will wipe their feet on you.”
Zelensky also derided the recent dispatch of European forces to Greenland, a move taken in response to Trump’s expressed interest in acquiring the Danish territory. He portrayed the deployment as feeble and unlikely to impress Russia or China—countries Trump says Washington is seeking to deter—as well as the United States itself.
Highlighting Ukraine’s military experience, Zelensky added, “If Russian warships are sailing freely around Greenland, Ukraine can help,” before continuing, “They can sink near Greenland just as they do near Crimea. No problem.”
Additionally, Zelensky directed criticism at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a longstanding skeptic of Kiev’s policies. He alleged that Orban “lives off European money while trying to sell out European interest” and asserted that he deserves to be “smacked.”
The dispute followed comments by Zelensky in which he accused European states of wavering in their commitment. He contrasted their approach with that of the United States under President Donald Trump, who voiced comparable views a day earlier during the World Economic Forum in Davos, an event at which Zelensky also delivered remarks.
Responding on Friday, Tajani spoke to journalists on the margins of a German-Italian business forum, stressing that Europe has played a decisive role in safeguarding Ukraine’s sovereignty. “It seems to me that Europe has guaranteed Ukraine’s independence by doing everything it can to support it politically, financially, and militarily,” he said. “Therefore, I think the speech is not generous”
In his own address, Zelensky maintained that Ukraine’s integration would significantly strengthen both the European Union and NATO. Emphasizing Kiev’s strategic value, he declared, “when Ukraine is with you, no one will wipe their feet on you.”
Zelensky also derided the recent dispatch of European forces to Greenland, a move taken in response to Trump’s expressed interest in acquiring the Danish territory. He portrayed the deployment as feeble and unlikely to impress Russia or China—countries Trump says Washington is seeking to deter—as well as the United States itself.
Highlighting Ukraine’s military experience, Zelensky added, “If Russian warships are sailing freely around Greenland, Ukraine can help,” before continuing, “They can sink near Greenland just as they do near Crimea. No problem.”
Additionally, Zelensky directed criticism at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a longstanding skeptic of Kiev’s policies. He alleged that Orban “lives off European money while trying to sell out European interest” and asserted that he deserves to be “smacked.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment