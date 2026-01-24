Qatar -UAE Super Cup: Al Duhail SC Lose To Al Wahda In Challenge Shield Match

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: Qatari Al Duhail lost to their hosts, Al-Wahda, 1-0 in the match held yesterday at Al Nahyan Stadium for the Challenge Shield title, part of the Qatar -UAE Super Cup. The lone goal was scored by Syrian striker Omar Khribin from a penalty kick in the 29th minute.

Al Duhail pressed early in the match, searching for an early goal, but their efforts were hampered when their goalkeeper, Salah Zakaria, received a red card early on after fouling striker Omar Khribin, who was through on goal, in the 10th minute.

Al Wahda tried to capitalize on their numerical advantage, applying continuous pressure on Al Duhail's goal. They were eventually awarded a penalty kick after Sultan Al-Buraik fouled Georgia Oliveira inside the area. Khribin successfully converted the penalty in the 29th minute.

Al Duhail came close to equalizing after a counter-attack when the ball reached Algerian Adel Boulbina on the edge of the box, whose powerful shot was saved by the Al Wahda goalkeeper in the 39th minute.

Al Duhail continued their attacking efforts and earned a free kick, which Boulbina delivered into the box. Sultan Al-Buraik met it with a powerful shot, but the defense cleared it for a corner in the 45+4 minute, before the referee blew the whistle for halftime.

In the second half, Al Duhail focused on securing their defense against the pressure exerted by Al Wahda to extend their lead. Omar Khribin almost scored a second goal with a powerful shot that was saved by the Al Duhail goalkeeper in the 65th minute. Then, in the 68th minute, Al Duhail's French player, Benjamin Bourigeaud, missed a chance to equalize after a cross from Sultan Al Buraik, failing to capitalize on the opportunity when he was one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Kharbin threatened Al Duhail's goal again with a header that was saved by goalkeeper Burki in the 75th minute. The ball then became a counter-attack for Al Duhail, with Boulbina finding himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but he hesitated in shooting, allowing Al Wahda's defense to intervene and clear the ball.

Al Duhail continued their attacking pressure, with Boulbina unleashing a powerful shot from the edge of the box, but Al Wahda's goalkeeper, Nayef Al-Hammadi, prevented the ball from reaching his net, deflecting it for a corner in the 83rd minute. Then, in the 93rd minute, the referee disallowed a goal scored by Boulbina for Al Duhail after consulting VAR, ruling that there had been a foul by an Al-Wahda defender before the ball crossed the line.

Al Wahda's Abdullah Al Minhali received a red card after receiving his second yellow and left the field in the 99th minute. The referee then blew the final whistle, declaring Al Wahda the champions.