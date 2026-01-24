Bhopal Tamil Sangam Hosts Pongal 2026 Celebration

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 23, 2026 5:12 am - The celebration was graced underscoring the festival's stature as a powerful symbol of cultural unity, cooperative federalism, and national integration.

The Bhopal Tamil Sangam (BTS), affiliated with Ulagath Tamil Sangam, Madurai, and the Organisation of All India Tamil Sangams, Chennai, successfully hosted its Grand Pongal Celebration 2026 at the Career College Auditorium, Govindpura, BHEL, Bhopal, marking a significant milestone in the cultural history of Madhya Pradesh. The celebration was graced underscoring the festival's stature as a powerful symbol of cultural unity, cooperative federalism, and national integration.

The Bhopal Tamil Sangam, the foremost institution dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Tamil language, culture, and heritage in Central India, concluded the landmark celebration on Sunday, 18 January 2026, with widespread participation from citizens, dignitaries, artists, scholars, and members of the Tamil diaspora. Envisioned as Madhya Pradesh's largest Tamil cultural extravaganza, Pongal 2026 unfolded as a monumental celebration of harvest, harmony, and heritage, powerfully reflecting the national ethos of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and reinforcing India's civilisational unity through cultural expression.

Reflecting on the significance of the celebration, Shri P. Raju, President of the Bhopal Tamil Sangam, stated that Pongal 2026 was not merely a festival but a living testament to the unity and harmony that define the Indian nation. Expressing deep gratitude to the Governments of Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, as well as to the institutional partners and sponsors, he emphasised that their collective support enabled a festival majestic in both scale and spirit. He further observed that Pongal represents gratitude, shared roots, and collective joy, values that were embodied in their fullest measure during the celebrations.

The grandeur and national stature of Pongal 2026 were enhanced by the presence of eminent dignitaries from government, administration, academia, industry, science, culture, and civil society. The event was honoured by the presence of Guests of Honour included Shri Sankar Viswanathan, Vice President of VIT University; and Thiru A. K. S. Vijayan, Special Representative for the Government of Tamil Nadu at New Delhi.

The occasion was further graced by several distinguished special guests, including Thiru S. Kumanarasan, Founder of the Lemuriya Foundation, Mumbai, President of the Tamil Foundation, Bengaluru, and Advisor to the All India Tamil Sangam Federation; Dr. G. Venkatesh, Principal Scientist at ICAR–NIHSAD, Bhopal; Thiru S. Shivasankaramurthy, Deputy General Manager (NCZ), Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited, Government of India; Dr. Arun Raj T., Regional Director (Central Region), Archaeological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture, Government of India; Thiru K. M. Kumar, Director of Kumaran Engineering Industries; Thiru Karthikeyan Jayapal (Jacky), Director of Deepak Fasteners Limited (Unbrako); Shri Manish Rajoria, Chairman of Career College, Bhopal; Shri Vijay Singh Kattaith, President of the BHEL Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh Union; and Smt. Shyamala Soman, Vice President of SSM, Chairperson of ABASS, and National General Secretary of Matru Bhaarathi Panchajanyam Bhaaratham. Their collective presence underscored the festival's national significance and reflected a shared commitment to cultural federalism, cooperative governance, and inclusive growth.

Pongal, the ancient Tamil harvest festival rooted in gratitude to nature and agrarian prosperity, has for centuries symbolised renewal, abundance, and social harmony. In Bhopal, the festival has steadily evolved into one of the city's most anticipated multicultural cultural events. With nearly one and a half lakh Tamils residing across Madhya Pradesh, the celebration has grown into a vital platform for cultural continuity, intergenerational participation, and inclusive community engagement, while also attracting enthusiastic participation from non-Tamil residents and institutions across the region.

The 2026 edition of Pongal was consciously conceptualised as a cultural bridge between Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, presenting the depth of Tamil arts, cuisine, language, and traditions to a pan-Indian audience. The celebration reaffirmed universal values of unity, gratitude to nature, shared prosperity, and cultural pride, values that resonate across communities irrespective of language, region, or geography, and which form the foundation of India's pluralistic identity.

The day-long programme was conducted in two structured sessions that combined ceremonial dignity with artistic vibrancy. The first session commenced with a formal welcome, followed by cultural performances by students and local artists from Bhopal. The second session marked the arrival of dignitaries and featured the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by the rendition of Tamil Thai Vazhthu and the Indian National Anthem, setting a tone of reverence for both regional heritage and national unity. The dignitaries were formally honoured, after which Shri P. Raju delivered the welcome address. Addresses by special guests and guests The formal proceedings concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Shri A. Swami Durai, General Secretary of the Bhopal Tamil Sangam, and the presentation of mementos to performers and participants.

A major highlight of Pongal 2026 was the presence of a distinguished troupe of artists from the Tamil Nadu Art and Culture Department, facilitated by the Government of Tamil Nadu. Their performances brought to Bhopal the authentic soul of Tamil classical and folk traditions, including Bharatanatyam, Karagattam, and vibrant rhythmic folk ensembles, earning sustained applause and admiration from the audience. These performances were complemented by presentations from local artists and children from Bhopal, symbolising the continuity of tradition across generations and geographies and reflecting a seamless blend of cultural authenticity and local participation.

In keeping with the spirit of the harvest festival, a grand feast of authentic Tamil cuisine was served to all attendees, featuring traditional Pongal dishes, festive delicacies, and regional specialities prepared in accordance with time-honoured culinary traditions. Cultural exhibitions showcasing Tamil art, literature, and heritage further enriched the experience, enabling visitors to engage deeply with the historical and artistic legacy of Tamil civilisation.

Pongal 2026 received strong institutional support from ITC Limited (Sunfeast), Life Insurance Corporation of India, State Bank of India, City Union Bank, IDBI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Government of Tamil Nadu Art and Culture Department, Western Group, Swamy Catering Service, Malabar Gold & Diamonds and the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation Limited, reflecting a shared commitment to heritage preservation, social responsibility, and inclusive development.

For over four decades, the Bhopal Tamil Sangam has served as a cornerstone institution preserving Tamil language and culture in Central India through year-round cultural, educational, and social initiatives. Pongal 2026 marked a defining milestone in this journey, reaffirming the Sangam's enduring role in fostering unity through culture.

As the echoes of music, dance, and shared celebration faded from the Career College Auditorium, Pongal 2026 left behind a legacy of joy, inclusivity, and national integration, powerfully demonstrating that when traditions are shared, they strengthen the cultural fabric of the nation. The celebration concluded with communal harmony, artistic excellence, and heartfelt gratitude, while guest participation underscored the festival's stature as a bridge between Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, embodying the true spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.