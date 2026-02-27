Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares Family Moment, Calls It Her 'Favourite' Role

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has shared a heartwarming glimpse of her life beyond the arc lights, saying that her real-life role is her most cherished one.

The actress posted a family photo on social media. In the image, Devoleena is seen smiling as she stands beside her husband, Shanawaz, who is seen holding their little son Joy in his arms. The family appears to be strolling through what looks like a festive or flea market. The actress is also seen pushing a stroller carrying their pet dog.

She shared the pictures with the caption:“I've played many roles... but this one is my favourite. #LifeBeyondScreens #FamilyLove #RealLife.”

Devoleena had recently shared how this year's Ramadan feels extra special. She shared it is filled with deeper gratitude, love, and togetherness.

“This Ramadan feels different...more gratitude, more love, more togetherness #Blessed #RamadanVibes #FamilyTime #devoleena,” Devoleena wrote as the caption.

Devoleena married Shanwaz in 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in December 2024 and announced the name on Instagram in January 2025, describing their son as their "bundle of happiness".

Devoleena initially worked as a jewellery designer in Mumbai and was first noticed when she auditioned for dance reality series Dance India Dance 2. She made her acting debut with Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto in 2011.

She replaced Giaa Manek as the female lead Gopi Ahem Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya which turned out to be her breakthrough. In 2014 and 2016, she considered quitting the show due to frequent time leaps, but continued the character before completing 5 years in June 2017 underwent spinal surgery for an injury that took place on the show's set in 2013.

The actress next joined as a celebrity contestant in 13th season of Bigg Boss. However two months later in November 2019, she exited the show citing medical issues.

In July 2024, she signed on to portray the role of Goddess Chhathi Maiyya in Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, but in October 2024 she quit the show due to her pregnancy.