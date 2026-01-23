OCC Advances Trump-Backed WLF Bank Charter Application



The OCC will conduct a rigorous, apolitical review of World Liberty Financial's national bank charter application under existing standards.

The agency rejected Warren's demand to delay the review, emphasizing the duty to maintain a nonpartisan process.

World Liberty Financial aims to expand crypto operations and issue, custody, and convert its USD1 stablecoin in-house. The broader regulatory landscape shows growing willingness to integrate crypto services into traditional finance, as evidenced by recent conditional approvals for several firms.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency defended its review process for World Liberty Financial 's bid for a national trust bank charter, rejecting a call from Senator Elizabeth Warren to pause the review while the President divests his stake in the crypto platform. Officials said the assessment will proceed under established regulatory standards and will not be swayed by political or personal ties. The stance underscores ongoing regulatory scrutiny of crypto-enabled banking as World Liberty Financial seeks to broaden its operations, including the planned in-house management of a USD1 stablecoin.Key Takeaways

Sentiment: Neutral

Price impact: Neutral. The decision pertains to regulatory review with no immediate market implications.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. The outcome hinges on regulatory processes and long-term policy direction rather than near-term price moves.

Market context: The OCC's stance aligns with a broader regulatory shift toward legitimizing crypto-based banking activities, following December approvals that signaled openness to traditional finance integration.

In a statement issued from Washington, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency confirmed that World Liberty Financial's application for a national trust bank charter would be evaluated under the agency's existing regulatory standards. The OCC also stressed that the review would be conducted without regard to political influence or personal financial ties, addressing concerns raised by critics about potential conflicts of interest linked to the platform's broader ownership structure. The public response from OCC Comptroller Jonathan Gould underscored a commitment to procedural integrity and apolitical governance in a sector that has drawn intense political and regulatory scrutiny.

The OCC's position responded directly to Senator Elizabeth Warren's insistence that the review be paused until President Donald Trump divests his stake in the crypto-related venture. In a letter and subsequent exchanges, Warren had pressed for a halt on the process, arguing that political entanglements could undermine the integrity of the charter evaluation. Gould's reply reframed the debate, emphasizing that the authority's charter review“should be, and under my leadership will be, an apolitical and nonpartisan process.”

The agency's public articulation of its approach comes as World Liberty Financial pursues strategic expansion into the crypto economy. The firm submitted its charter application on Jan. 7 with a plan to broaden its crypto activities, including the ability to issue, custody, and convert its USD1 stablecoin in-house rather than relying on external providers. The goal is to establish a more integrated crypto operation that can interface with traditional banking services, an objective that regulators have long weighed against risk management and consumer protection concerns.

The USD1 stablecoin, which World Liberty Financial has positioned as a cross-border payment and treasury tool, has gained notable traction since its launch. Market observers have pointed to its growing use in settlements and international transfers, highlighting that USD1 has achieved a meaningful footprint in the stablecoin ecosystem with a reported market capitalization that has risen in the billions since inception. The precise mechanics of its reserves, governance, and liquidity management remain central to the ongoing regulatory review and to investor confidence as the firm scales its stablecoin capabilities.

Historically, securing a national trust banking charter has posed challenges for crypto-focused firms, given the balance regulators must strike between fostering innovation and preserving financial stability. The OCC's December actions-granting five conditional approvals to Circle, Ripple, Fidelity Digital Assets, BitGo, and Paxos-signal a tempered but expanding openness to bringing crypto services into the traditional banking fold. Those approvals underscore a trend: regulators are increasingly willing to entertain crypto infrastructure and custody services within regulated bank structures, provided rigorous supervisory standards are maintained.

Warren's public critique leaned on oversight concerns about World Liberty Financial's founders and broader family ties within the platform's leadership, arguing that such arrangements could complicate governance and independence in the charter process. In response, the OCC highlighted its duty to maintain an impartial process, suggesting that political dynamics should not dictate supervisory outcomes. The exchange reflects a broader tension in the policy conversation about how best to integrate crypto enterprises into the U.S. financial system-balancing innovation with robust consumer protections and systemic safeguards. The OCC's stance reinforces the view that the agency intends to treat bank-charter applications as merit-based assessments, independent of external political pressures.

As World Liberty Financial advances its application, the regulatory narrative around crypto banking charters remains central to the industry's trajectory. The OCC's reiterated commitment to apolitical review aligns with a regulatory climate that continues to evolve, gradually normalizing the participation of crypto operators in the U.S. banking system while maintaining a tight grip on risk controls, disclosure, and financial integrity. The dialogue between policymakers and industry participants reflects a maturing ecosystem where strategic expansion and prudent oversight can coexist, provided governance, transparency, and compliance standards are upheld.

The ongoing review of World Liberty Financial's charter application will unfold alongside broader market developments, including macroeconomic dynamics affecting crypto liquidity, stablecoin risk management, and the evolving toolkit regulators are willing to employ to supervise nontraditional financial activities. In this context, the OCC's explicit insistence on an apolitical process stands as a notable signal that the regulatory framework remains oriented toward predictable, standards-based evaluation rather than conjecture or partisan concern.

