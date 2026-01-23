Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu For Experts Only Introduces The Most Advanced Instructional Guide Rooted In The Carlson Gracie Legacy

A powerful new resource has arrived for serious martial artists. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu for Experts Only, by Carlson Gracie and Julio Foca Fernandez, is now poised to become one of the most comprehensive and influential advanced BJJ manuals available. This book brings together decades of experience, world-class instruction, and a unique visual layout that sets a new standard for technical guides.

Written by Grandmaster Carlson Gracie, one of the most respected figures in the history of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and Julio Foca Fernandez, a seasoned competitor and influential instructor, this book offers a rare glimpse into expert-level technique. Their combined experience provides a depth of knowledge that is difficult to find elsewhere. Built on real-world application, competitive insight, and a powerful training philosophy, the book is designed for practitioners who want to sharpen their skills beyond the basics.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu For Experts Only stands out for its photo-rich structure that breaks down advanced movements step by step. Instead of dense text, the authors use clear visual instructions to show transitions, positioning, and timing. It makes the content accessible while maintaining the high-level detail needed for advanced practitioners. Readers will find a wide range of techniques, including sophisticated guard passes, sweeps, chokes, cranks, takedowns, and submission combinations drawn directly from the Carlson Gracie system.

The book also provides valuable insights into mindset, training discipline, and the evolution of BJJ from its roots in self-defense to modern competition. It highlights Carlson's direct, forward-moving approach and encourages readers to push their technical and mental limits with purpose.

Practitioners, competitors, and instructors seeking a comprehensive and authoritative guide to advanced Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu will find this book to be an essential addition to their training library. With its combination of expert instruction and clear presentation, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu For Experts Only provides a pathway for martial artists seeking to elevate their performance and deepen their understanding of the art.

About the Authors:

Carlson Gracie, undefeated in nineteen professional fights, he is revered as one of the grand masters of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, responsible for taking a technical sport and making it more physical, more demanding, and more dangerous. Many of the moves used in jiu-jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts competitions today bear Carlson's signature, and many of today's champions honed their games under his tutelage. Julio Fernandez, a five-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu National Champion, 3-Times Rio de Janeiro State Champion, and 2-Times IBJJF World Jiu-Jitsu Champion, is a 7th Degree Coral Belt and co-founder of the BJJ Revolution Team. He continues to train future champions at his academy, Vermont Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Book Name: Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, For Experts Only: Carlson Gracie with Julio "Foca" Fernandez

Author Name: Julio Foca Fernandez

ISBN Number: 979-8348590468

