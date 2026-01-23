Dr. Artika R. Tyner Celebrated For Advancing Justice And Leadership On The 2026 Real Leaders® Top Impact Speakers List

Haddon Township, NJ - Real Leaders®, the global authority on impact leadership, is proud to announce its official 2026 Top Impact Speakers ranking, honoring visionary communicators who are shaping business, culture, and social progress through high-impact public speaking.







This year's honorees were selected through a rigorous evaluation process measuring each speaker's signature speech impact, online authority, professional speaking fee, and verified number of annual keynote engagements. The result is a curated list of world-class communicators redefining what it means to lead through storytelling, stage influence, and transformational thought leadership.







This year's honorees represent an elite group of keynote speakers trusted internationally by executives, event organizers, and global mission-driven audiences. Each leader stands out not only for their expertise and authority, but for their ability to move audiences from inspiration to measurable action.

A Spotlight on the 2026 Winners

Each winning speaker has earned a feature in the 2026 Real Leaders Top Impact Speakers magazine, receiving recognition as a speaker inspiring their audiences at the highest level.

“Being named one of the 2026 Real Leaders Top Impact Speakers is an incredible honor,” said Dr. Artika R. Tyner.“As a speaker, educator, and advocate for justice, my goal has always been to move audiences beyond inspiration to real transformation by helping people of all ages discover the leader within and equipping them with the tools to create meaningful change. Whether I'm speaking on leadership, civil rights, or community building, I aim to catalyze action that expands inroads to justice and freedom. This recognition not only elevates this work but also bolsters my commitment to inspiring and equipping the next generation of social engineers who will boldly reimagine what's possible and work to build a more just, inclusive society.”







Setting a New Standard for Speakers

Now in its inaugural year for impact-specific speaker recognition, the Real Leaders Top Impact Speakers ranking uses its proprietary RealLeaders® STAR Evaluation Scorecard, which awards points to Speakers of Transformation, Authority, and Reach (STAR) - calculating speaker fees, speeches per year, community size, and impact into one comprehensive score.

In an era where organizations need more than motivation, these speakers are delivering clarity, action, and results.

“Real Leaders exist to celebrate the achievements of the leaders who are inspiring better business for a better world,” said Kevin Edwards, CEO of Real Leaders.“The 2026 winners demonstrate that influence on stage is not about fame - it's about responsibility, transformation, and the courage to speak for what matters.”







About Real Leaders®

Real Leaders celebrates the business achievements that make the world better - and inspires leaders everywhere to pursue meaningful impact.

To learn more about the 2026 winners or to apply for next year's ranking, visit:

To Access this year's ranking of the 2026 Top Impact Speaker, please visit: -2026