Prediction Markets: Bitcoin Won't Reach $100K Before June
Bitcoin faces a difficult near-term path as macro uncertainty and a lack of decisive catalysts temper upside momentum. Market odds suggest the digital asset may remain below the $100,000 level through the first half of 2026, even as long-term holders and institutional players weigh strategic bets. A confluence of prediction-market signals and on-chain indicators paints a cautious picture for BTC, with traders eyeing potential volatility later in the year but increasingly expecting a protracted period of consolidation.
Key Takeaways
- BTC price has a less than 10% chance of retaking $100,000 before Feb. 1. Traders predict that Bitcoin is unlikely to see $100,000 before June. Bitcoin's price will likely drop below Strategy's cost basis. Market expectations for macro catalysts remain sparse, keeping BTC in a rangebound regime for now.
Tickers mentioned: $BTC, MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR )
Sentiment: Bearish
Price impact: Negative. The narrative points to ongoing downside risk and extended a consolidative phase, potentially delaying a return to six-figure levels.
Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. With clear near-term headwinds and mixed catalysts, a cautious stance is prudent until price action offers clearer direction.
Market context: The broader crypto market is navigating a risk-off stance amid macro uncertainty, with investors awaiting policy signals and liquidity conditions before committing to a decisive BTC breakout.Less than 10% chance BTC hits $100,000 before February
The consensus among retail and professional traders on prediction platforms remains subdued for a quick resumption of a six-figure BTC. As of Jan. 22, Polymarket bettors assign roughly 6% odds to BTC surpassing $100,000 before Jan. 31, while Kalshi places about a 7% odds on BTC testing the $100,000 level before the end of January.
Bitcoin's intramonth momentum has been modest. The year-to-date high for 2026 sits near $97,900, reached mid-January, with BTC/USD last trading above $100,000 in mid-November. If a pattern similar to prior drawdowns plays out, BTC could reclaim $100,000 in a matter of weeks if risk-on liquidity returns, but the current setup suggests a longer road to a sustained breakout.
The market narrative remains cautious, supported by fresh technical readings and macro constraints. A trend of pauses and retracements underpins the view that a rapid ascent back to six figures is unlikely in the near term.
The outlook diverges somewhat on longer horizons. Kalshi projects a 65% probability that BTC breaks $100,000 before June 2026, reflecting the possibility of a delayed but eventual upside if macro conditions improve or if new on-chain demand surges. In the nearer term, traders on Polymarket still see a substantial risk of consolidation below $100,000 through February, with a notable probability of renewed volatility later in the year depending on external catalysts.
Market watchers also note the possibility of a dip toward lower levels before any meaningful rebound. Polymarket data point to a 65% likelihood of BTC slipping toward $80,000 first, before rebounding to the $100,000 threshold later in 2026. And sentiment across several platforms remains tilted toward downside risk, with $70,000–$75,000 cited as plausible mid-year baselines if demand remains tepid.Will BTC price drop below Strategy's cost basis?
There are mounting signs that Bitcoin has entered a bear-market phase, with several price targets calling for drawdowns into the $58,000 territory in the not-too-distant future. On prediction markets, traders assign a 75% probability that BTC trades below what some analysts regard as a cost basis around $75,979 in 2026. That level is a rough average of prior entry points for market participants who accumulate in circumscribed windows during downturns.
Despite the looming downside, institutional demand remains a talking point. Polymarket's odds for Strategy selling Bitcoin in 2026 sit below 26%, suggesting a low probability of forced liquidations or large-scale deleveraging by major holders in the near term. Yet expectations for routine, ongoing accumulation persist, underscoring a bifurcated view: risk-off attitudes among many traders, combined with steady, patient accumulation by strategic hodlers.
MicroStrategy 's activity continues to attract attention as a bellwether for corporate BTC reserves. The company recently expanded its Bitcoin treasury to well over 700,000 BTC after purchasing thousands of coins for roughly $2.13 billion. The prospect of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR ) maintaining a significant, long-duration stake remains a key variable in the market's balance of fear and conviction. Market observers continue to monitor whether the firm will push toward larger targets such as 800,000 BTC by year-end 2026, or adjust its holdings in response to evolving price dynamics.
In sum, the near-term path for Bitcoin appears punctuated by resistance at the $100,000 mark, with a broad spectrum of probabilities smoothed into a central expectation of continued caution. While a handful of traders anticipate a later-year rally, the prevailing tone emphasizes discipline, risk management, and a wait-and-see approach as macro conditions unfold.Risk & affiliate notice: Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment