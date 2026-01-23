Prediction Markets: Bitcoin Won't Reach $100K Before June

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) IntroductionBitcoin faces a difficult near-term path as macro uncertainty and a lack of decisive catalysts temper upside momentum. Market odds suggest the digital asset may remain below the $100,000 level through the first half of 2026, even as long-term holders and institutional players weigh strategic bets. A confluence of prediction-market signals and on-chain indicators paints a cautious picture for BTC, with traders eyeing potential volatility later in the year but increasingly expecting a protracted period of consolidation.

BTC price has a less than 10% chance of retaking $100,000 before Feb. 1.

Traders predict that Bitcoin is unlikely to see $100,000 before June.

Bitcoin's price will likely drop below Strategy's cost basis. Market expectations for macro catalysts remain sparse, keeping BTC in a rangebound regime for now.

Tickers mentioned: $BTC, MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR )

Sentiment: Bearish

Price impact: Negative. The narrative points to ongoing downside risk and extended a consolidative phase, potentially delaying a return to six-figure levels.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. With clear near-term headwinds and mixed catalysts, a cautious stance is prudent until price action offers clearer direction.

Market context: The broader crypto market is navigating a risk-off stance amid macro uncertainty, with investors awaiting policy signals and liquidity conditions before committing to a decisive BTC breakout.

Less than 10% chance BTC hits $100,000 before February

The consensus among retail and professional traders on prediction platforms remains subdued for a quick resumption of a six-figure BTC. As of Jan. 22, Polymarket bettors assign roughly 6% odds to BTC surpassing $100,000 before Jan. 31, while Kalshi places about a 7% odds on BTC testing the $100,000 level before the end of January.

Bitcoin's intramonth momentum has been modest. The year-to-date high for 2026 sits near $97,900, reached mid-January, with BTC/USD last trading above $100,000 in mid-November. If a pattern similar to prior drawdowns plays out, BTC could reclaim $100,000 in a matter of weeks if risk-on liquidity returns, but the current setup suggests a longer road to a sustained breakout.

The market narrative remains cautious, supported by fresh technical readings and macro constraints. A trend of pauses and retracements underpins the view that a rapid ascent back to six figures is unlikely in the near term.

The outlook diverges somewhat on longer horizons. Kalshi projects a 65% probability that BTC breaks $100,000 before June 2026, reflecting the possibility of a delayed but eventual upside if macro conditions improve or if new on-chain demand surges. In the nearer term, traders on Polymarket still see a substantial risk of consolidation below $100,000 through February, with a notable probability of renewed volatility later in the year depending on external catalysts.

Market watchers also note the possibility of a dip toward lower levels before any meaningful rebound. Polymarket data point to a 65% likelihood of BTC slipping toward $80,000 first, before rebounding to the $100,000 threshold later in 2026. And sentiment across several platforms remains tilted toward downside risk, with $70,000–$75,000 cited as plausible mid-year baselines if demand remains tepid.

Will BTC price drop below Strategy's cost basis?

There are mounting signs that Bitcoin has entered a bear-market phase, with several price targets calling for drawdowns into the $58,000 territory in the not-too-distant future. On prediction markets, traders assign a 75% probability that BTC trades below what some analysts regard as a cost basis around $75,979 in 2026. That level is a rough average of prior entry points for market participants who accumulate in circumscribed windows during downturns.

Despite the looming downside, institutional demand remains a talking point. Polymarket's odds for Strategy selling Bitcoin in 2026 sit below 26%, suggesting a low probability of forced liquidations or large-scale deleveraging by major holders in the near term. Yet expectations for routine, ongoing accumulation persist, underscoring a bifurcated view: risk-off attitudes among many traders, combined with steady, patient accumulation by strategic hodlers.

MicroStrategy 's activity continues to attract attention as a bellwether for corporate BTC reserves. The company recently expanded its Bitcoin treasury to well over 700,000 BTC after purchasing thousands of coins for roughly $2.13 billion. The prospect of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR ) maintaining a significant, long-duration stake remains a key variable in the market's balance of fear and conviction. Market observers continue to monitor whether the firm will push toward larger targets such as 800,000 BTC by year-end 2026, or adjust its holdings in response to evolving price dynamics.

In sum, the near-term path for Bitcoin appears punctuated by resistance at the $100,000 mark, with a broad spectrum of probabilities smoothed into a central expectation of continued caution. While a handful of traders anticipate a later-year rally, the prevailing tone emphasizes discipline, risk management, and a wait-and-see approach as macro conditions unfold.

