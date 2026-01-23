Spain Refuses To Join Trump's Board Of Peace

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Spain will not take ‍part in the Board of Peace initiative launched by ⁠U.S. President Donald Trump to tackle global conflicts, saying the decision was consistent with its belief ‌in multilateralism ‌and the United Nations system, Azernews reports.

"We appreciate the invitation, ‌but we decline," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told reporters late on Thursday after an EU summit in Brussels.

Washington says the body will help broker and monitor ceasefires, organise security arrangements and coordinate ‌rebuilding in ‍places emerging from war. The ‍concept stems from Trump's Gaza peace plan.

Missing ‌from the board's launch ceremony held at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland's Davos on Thursday were traditional U.S. allies such as Canada, Britain, and all European Union members except Hungary ‍and Bulgaria.

Sanchez cited consistency with Madrid's commitment to international law, the ‍U.N. and ⁠multilateralism as ⁠the main reasons it was declining to participate.

Sanchez also said the Board of Peace did not include the Palestinian Authority.

Around 60 countries received invitations from U.S. President Donald Trump to join the Board of Peace. The following countries have been invited to participate as founding members. Countries that wish to be permanent members of the Board of Peace must pay US$1 billion into a fund controlled by Chairman Donald Trump; otherwise, they will serve a 3-year term, which may be renewed at the discretion of the Chairman.

The full list goes like this: