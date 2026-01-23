Fancy Smiles Dental Studio Of Boynton Beach Celebrates 1 Year Of Dental Service And Community Outreach

MENAFN - GetNews)



Fancy Smiles Dental Studio celebrates its first year serving the Boynton Beach community with affordable, comprehensive dental care. Led by Dr. Francesca Scarlett, a U.S. Army veteran with over a decade of experience, the practice emphasizes patient-centered care, accessible membership plans, and community impact. In its first year, Fancy Smiles also supported Pace Center for Girls Palm Beach, reinforcing its commitment to giving back across Palm Beach County.

Boynton Beach, FL - Fancy Smiles Dental Studio proudly celebrates one year of providing affordable, comprehensive dental care to the Boynton Beach, Florida community and surrounding areas throughout Palm Beach County.

Fancy Smiles Dental Studio is a dental practice located in Boynton Beach, owned and operated by Dr. Francesca Scarlett, who brings more than a decade of dental experience to her practice.

Dr. Scarlett also served five years as a dentist and Captain in the United States Army, an experience that shaped her commitment to leadership, service, and patient-centered care. Fancy Smiles Dental Studio offers a wide range of comprehensive dental services, allowing patients to receive continuity of care in a comfortable and familiar setting.

From its inception, Fancy Smiles Dental Studio has been dedicated to delivering high-quality dental care that combines clinical excellence with compassion. In celebration of its first anniversary, the practice is highlighting its ongoing commitment to community impact, with a portion of dental proceeds supporting Pace Center for Girls Palm Beach.

“Our first year provided invaluable learning, and we remain committed to continued growth through community involvement, outreach, and exceptional patient-centered care,” said Dr. Scarlett.

Fancy Smiles Dental Studio is based in Boynton Beach and also serves nearby areas including Lantana, Hypoluxo, Delray Beach, Briny Breezes, Ocean Ridge, Lake Worth Beach, Greenacres, Palm Springs, Gulf Stream, San Castle, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.

Dr. Scarlett believes in affordable dental care without insurance. Fancy Smiles Dental Studio offers affordable membership plans starting as low as $199 per year. The practice also provides a $99 new patient special, which includes a cleaning, X-rays, and a comprehensive exam. These options are designed to ensure that quality dental care remains accessible to individuals and families throughout Boynton Beach and neighboring communities.

As part of its mission to give back, Dr. Scarlett partners with Pace Center for Girls Palm Beach, an organization that provides guidance, stability, and mental health support for girls and young women. Pace envisions a world where all girls are safe, economically secure, and empowered to use their voices in shaping their futures. The Pace Reach Program provides social, emotional, and behavioral health support for girls ages 11–17 and their families in schools, homes, and community settings. Through donations from Fancy Smiles Dental Studio, Pace Center for Girls Palm Beach aims to expand its reach and serve even more girls in the community.

As Fancy Smiles Dental Studio enters its second year, the practice remains committed to comprehensive dental care, expanded access, and continued community partnership throughout Palm Beach County.

About Fancy Smiles Dental Studio

Fancy Smiles Dental Studio is a dental practice in Boynton Beach, Florida, owned by Dr. Francesca Scarlett, offering preventative, restorative, cosmetic, emergency, sedation, surgical, and orthodontic services. The practice is dedicated to affordability, patient comfort, and community involvement.

For more information, please visit fancysmilesdental.