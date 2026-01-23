Parazero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO) Expands Counter-UAS Capabilities And Strengthens Its Position In Modern Defense Systems
-
ParaZero recently advanced the deployment of its multi-layered Counter-UAS solutions for military and homeland security applications
The company operates at the nexus of precision interception, autonomous aerospace systems, and defense innovation
These updates underscore ParaZero's mission to deliver scalable, low-collateral damage counter-drone defense systems for complex and urban environments
ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ: PRZO) is taking a leading role in the evolution of the counter-drone defense industry, as security agencies and military forces globally explore reliable alternatives to tackling the increased threats from unmanned aerial systems. With core specialization in multi-layered Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (“Counter-UAS”) technologies, the company is positioning its products to handle the operational needs of homeland security operations, modern conflict zones, and the security of critical infrastructure (ibn/i6pS0 ).
Recently, the company reported progress tied to its Counter-UAS initiatives, underscoring better engagement with security and defense stakeholders in addition to growing interest in its autonomous interception systems. These developments highlight ParaZero's strategy of developing viable...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PRZO are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/PRZO
About TechMediaWire
TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer
TechMediaWire
Austin, Texas
512.354.7000 Office
[email protected]
TechMediaWire is powered by IBN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment