Parazero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO) Expands Counter-UAS Capabilities And Strengthens Its Position In Modern Defense Systems



ParaZero recently advanced the deployment of its multi-layered Counter-UAS solutions for military and homeland security applications

The company operates at the nexus of precision interception, autonomous aerospace systems, and defense innovation These updates underscore ParaZero's mission to deliver scalable, low-collateral damage counter-drone defense systems for complex and urban environments

ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ: PRZO) is taking a leading role in the evolution of the counter-drone defense industry, as security agencies and military forces globally explore reliable alternatives to tackling the increased threats from unmanned aerial systems. With core specialization in multi-layered Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (“Counter-UAS”) technologies, the company is positioning its products to handle the operational needs of homeland security operations, modern conflict zones, and the security of critical infrastructure (ibn/i6pS0 ).

Recently, the company reported progress tied to its Counter-UAS initiatives, underscoring better engagement with security and defense stakeholders in addition to growing interest in its autonomous interception systems. These developments highlight ParaZero's strategy of developing viable...

