Tomlinson Professor of Shakespeare Studies, McGill University

Paul Yachnin is Tomlinson Professor of Shakespeare Studies at McGill University. He has served as President of the Shakespeare Association of America (2009-2010). From 2005-2010, he directed the Making Publics (MaPs) project. He now directs the Early Modern Conversions project. Among his publications are the books, Stage-Wrights and The Culture of Playgoing in Early Modern England (with Anthony Dawson), editions of Richard II and The Tempest; and six edited books, including Making Publics in Early Modern Europe and Forms of Association. His book-in-progress,“Making Publics in Shakespeare's Playhouse,” is under contract with Edinburgh University Press. With Bronwen Wilson, he is editing“Conversion Machines in Early Modern Europe: Apparatus, Artifice, Body,” a volume from the Conversions project. His ideas and the ideas of his MaPs colleagues about the social life of art were featured on the CBC Radio IDEAS series,“The Origins of the Modern Public.” A recent area of interest is higher education practice and policy, with publications in Policy Options, University Affairs, and Humanities, and projects, including the TRaCE Project, involving more than 25 Canadian universities.

1983 University of Toronto, English

President, Shakespeare Association of America (2009)