Teachings Of Guru Ravidas Show Path To Create Ideal Society, Says Punjab BJP Working Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 7 (IANS) The teachings of Guru Ravidas are not only spiritual guidance but also show the path to creating an ideal society, said Punjab BJP working President Ashwani Sharma on Saturday.

He was addressing a programme organised by the Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha Punjab in Chandigarh on the occasion of the 649th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, a 15th-century saint, poet and social reformer.

In the presence of SC Morcha BJP State President S.R. Laddhar, Sharma said that considering the current situation of Punjab, especially law and order and the social fabric, the most relevant word from Guru Ravidas teachings today is 'Begumpura' (a place with no pain).

He said that "when we look at the present condition of Punjab under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the law-and-order situation is deteriorating day by day, youth are moving towards drugs and gangsterism, and the common man is living in an atmosphere of insecurity. At this time, the sacred words of Guru Ravidas come to mind".

He said that Guru-ji envisioned "a society where there would be no fear and no forced extortion. But today in Punjab, traders are afraid of extortion and parents are worried about the safety of their children".

Sharma said the solution to the growing social divide in Punjab lies in Guru-ji's principle of equality.

Sharma said that "if a common citizen cannot walk on the road at night without fear, then we are still far from the concept of 'Begumpura' and there is a need to adopt the teachings of Guru Ravidas".

Meanwhile, marking a decisive institutional commitment to the legacy of Guru Ravidas, the Punjab government on Friday formally launched year-long celebrations for the 650th Guru Purab, laying out a clear sequence of religious, cultural and academic initiatives that will run across the state until February 20, 2027.

Chief Minister Mann had inaugurated the commemorations with the announcement of sustained congregations, Sant Sammelans, 'katha-kirtan' programmes, conventions and university-level seminars, while simultaneously unveiling major infrastructure commitments, including the expansion of a Sri Guru Ravidas Memorial at Khuralgarh and the establishment of a Sri Guru Ravidas Bani Research Centre near Dera Ballan in Jalandhar.

Stressing that financial constraints would not be allowed to dilute the scale or spirit of the observances, the Chief Minister had assured that all directions of the Sant Samaj would be fully implemented, situating the year-long religious programme within the broader governance framework of the AAP government that prioritises education reform, expanded public healthcare with cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh, and policy decisions guided by public welfare.