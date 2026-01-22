403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy travels to Switzerland for Davos Forum, meeting with Trump
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Switzerland on Thursday ahead of talks with US President Donald Trump and participation in the World Economic Forum, according to official statements.
Confirming the visit, Zelenskyy’s spokesperson said: “The President of Ukraine arrived in Switzerland to participate in the World Economic Forum and meet with President Trump,” as stated by reports. The spokesperson added that the meeting between the two leaders is expected to take place at around 2 p.m. Kyiv time (1200 GMT).
During his stay, Zelenskyy is also set to address the forum and join a panel discussion, officials said.
Trump confirmed plans for the meeting a day earlier, saying it would take place on the sidelines of the annual gathering in Davos. After initially suggesting it would happen the same day, he later clarified the timing, telling a reporter: “It’s tomorrow (Thursday),” when asked to confirm the date.
The World Economic Forum convenes global political leaders, business figures, and policymakers each year to discuss major economic, political, and security issues facing the world.
Confirming the visit, Zelenskyy’s spokesperson said: “The President of Ukraine arrived in Switzerland to participate in the World Economic Forum and meet with President Trump,” as stated by reports. The spokesperson added that the meeting between the two leaders is expected to take place at around 2 p.m. Kyiv time (1200 GMT).
During his stay, Zelenskyy is also set to address the forum and join a panel discussion, officials said.
Trump confirmed plans for the meeting a day earlier, saying it would take place on the sidelines of the annual gathering in Davos. After initially suggesting it would happen the same day, he later clarified the timing, telling a reporter: “It’s tomorrow (Thursday),” when asked to confirm the date.
The World Economic Forum convenes global political leaders, business figures, and policymakers each year to discuss major economic, political, and security issues facing the world.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment