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During Four Years Of War 8,669 Ukrainians Return From Captivity

During Four Years Of War 8,669 Ukrainians Return From Captivity


2026-03-14 12:02:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was announced by Bohdan Okhrimenko during the presentation of the activities of the Western Regional Center of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, which took place in Lviv as part of the opening of the exhibition“Rushnyk of Hope,” according to Ukrinform.

Bohdan Okhrimenko

"Right now on the screen you see the total figure – 8,669 citizens who have been returned. Recently this number on the website was different. We decided to present the results of absolutely all measures carried out by the Coordination Headquarters. These include 71 planned prisoner exchanges, the implementation of two Istanbul agreements, and the implementation of the recent Geneva agreements. This is the overall figure for Ukraine," Okhrimenko said.

Read also: Hungary returns Oschadbank armored vehicles, but cash and gold still held

As Ukrinform previously reported, during the most recent prisoner exchange, another 300 defenders and two civilians were returned to Ukraine.

Ukrinform photos available for purchase here

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