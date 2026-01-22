403
Israeli Soldiers Beat, Injure Five Palestinians in West Bank
(MENAFN) Five Palestinians were hospitalized Wednesday after Israeli troops assaulted them during an ongoing military sweep in Hebron, Palestinian medical officials reported, as residents scrambled to secure food following a brief easing of a curfew.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society confirmed its crews transported the injured after Israeli forces attacked them in the Jabal Jawhar district, where the operation continues.
The Israeli army had announced Monday the start of a multi-day campaign in Hebron, involving Shin Bet and Border Police units. Military officials said the focus is Jabal Jawhar, citing “security assessments that claim a recent rise in armed activity and clan-based violence in the area.”
Meanwhile, thousands of Palestinians rushed into shops in southern Hebron on Wednesday after the army temporarily lifted restrictions. Witnesses told media that Israeli forces pulled back from several neighborhoods and allowed stores to open for about three hours, enabling residents to restock food and essentials. No Israeli source confirmed how long the withdrawal would last.
The operation is unfolding in Hebron’s H2 sector, the portion under Israeli control since the 1997 Protocol Concerning the Redeployment in Hebron signed with the Palestine Liberation Organization. This area encompasses the Old City and the Ibrahimi Mosque.
Palestinian data show Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 1,107 people in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained 21,000 since October 2023.
Last July, the International Court of Justice issued a landmark opinion declaring Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and urged the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
