Drone Strike Targets Syrian Forces in Hasakah
(MENAFN) Seven Syrian troops lost their lives and 20 others were injured in a drone assault carried out by the YPG/SDF militant group against an ammunition depot in northeastern Hasakah province, the Defense Ministry stated on Wednesday.
According to a news agency, which cited the ministry’s Media and Communications Department, army units uncovered a workshop producing improvised explosive devices and drone weaponry near the al-Yarubiyah border crossing in the Hasakah countryside.
The ministry explained that the site contained multiple Iranian-manufactured drones that the SDF was preparing to equip.
Once soldiers began securing and inspecting the facility, the SDF launched a suicide drone strike, resulting in the deaths of seven servicemen and injuries to 20 others, the statement added.
In another announcement, the army’s Operations Command labeled the incident a “dangerous escalation” and a “clear violation” of the ceasefire, stressing that the SDF persists in attacking Syrian forces and ignoring prior agreements, according to the news agency.
This assault followed remarks from the Syrian presidency on Tuesday, which said a “mutual understanding” had been achieved with the SDF group concerning the future of Hasakah province.
The Defense Ministry also declared a four-day truce with the SDF, beginning at 8 pm local time (1700GMT) on Tuesday.
