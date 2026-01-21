Crown Castle Announces Tax Reporting Information For 2025 Distributions
|Record Date
| Payment
Date
| Cash
Distribution
(per share)
| Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend
(per share)
| Qualified
Taxable
Dividend
(per share)*
| Section 199A
Dividend
(per share)*
| Non-Taxable
Distribution
(per share)
|3/14/2025
|3/31/2025
|$1.565000
|$1.292363
|$0.029189
|$1.263174
|$0.272637
|6/13/2025
|6/30/2025
|$1.062500
|$0.877403
|$0.019817
|$0.857586
|$0.185097
|9/15/2025
|9/30/2025
|$1.062500
|$0.877403
|$0.019817
|$0.857586
|$0.185097
|12/15/2025
|12/31/2025
|$1.062500
|$0.877403
|$0.019817
|$0.857586
|$0.185097
*Qualified taxable dividend and section 199A dividend amounts included in ordinary taxable dividend amount.
Notes:
- During the calendar year ended December 31, 2025, there was no Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain and no long-term capital gain.
ABOUT CROWN CASTLE
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases approximately 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit
|CONTACTS
| Sunit Patel, CFO
Kris Hinson, VP Corp. Fin & Treasurer
Crown Castle Inc.
713-570-3050
