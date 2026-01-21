MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Tantalus to Deliver TRUConnect(TM) AMI and Distribution Grid Modernization Solutions to PenTex Energy Deployment to strengthen reliability, enhance grid awareness and prepare for Texas' rapid load growth

January 21, 2026 7:00 AM EST | Source: Tantalus Systems Holding Inc.

Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) (OTCQX: TGMPF) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data, today announced that PenTex Energy, a Texas-based electric cooperative, has selected Tantalus' TRUConnectTM Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), TRUSense GatewaysTM, and TRUGridTM Reliability Analytics-delivered through the Tantalus Grid Modernization PlatformTM (TGMPTM)-to enhance operational efficiency and member services.

PenTex Energy is refreshing its legacy AMI system to Tantalus' advanced data-centric platform. The new deployment will enable PenTex to access detailed, granular data across its network, integrate seamlessly with its existing SCADA system, and proactively manage grid operations as Texas continues to face historic growth and reliability challenges. ERCOT, the independent system operator for most of Texas, recorded an all-time peak demand of 85,559 MW in August 2024, and projects a 72% increase in peak load by 2030. Against this backdrop, PenTex is accelerating its investments in distribution grid modernization to ensure its members continue to receive safe, reliable and affordable power.

"PenTex Energy chose Tantalus as a key partner in our journey to build a modern AMI system and grid management platform," said Ryan Fuhrmann, Director of Finance and Office Operations at PenTex Energy. "What impressed us most was how quickly and easily we could access data to diagnose issues and improve member service. With just a few clicks, our teams will be able to identify problems, streamline manual processes and strengthen overall system reliability."

Through the deployment, PenTex will leverage the TRUSense Cellular Gateway, which delivers essential power quality data and enhances situational awareness. This functionality will be coupled with TRUGrid Reliability Analytics, which transforms raw data into actionable insights to pinpoint the root causes of outages and strengthen restoration strategies. Together, these capabilities will allow PenTex to remotely monitor and control devices across its network, shifting from a reactive to a proactive operational model. The result will be a more resilient grid, better equipped to withstand increasing load demands and extreme weather risks, such as high winds and winter storms.

"PenTex has a clear and compelling vision for distribution grid modernization, and we look forward to partnering alongside their team," said Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus. "The ability to integrate our platform into existing operational systems will enable PenTex to achieve outcomes as the system is being deployed. Their selection of our platform is yet another indicator of the strength of our data-centric approach to Unified Intelligence, and an ideal way for utilities to achieve more robust functionality, market-leading analytics and interoperability with existing systems."

About PenTex Energy

PenTex Energy is a Texas-based electric cooperative serving communities across five counties with a focus on safety, reliability, and service excellence. By investing in advanced technologies, PenTex continues to deliver affordable power while preparing its grid for the future. Learn more at

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID) (OTCQX: TGMPF)

Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. We offer a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements. All our technology is grounded in a data-centric approach that is designed to help utilities find the most cost-effective path to grid modernization with the least risk. Ultimately, we deliver Unified Intelligence to utilities of all kinds, so they can leverage data and insights across their entire grid, no matter what devices, systems or vendors they choose to work with. Learn more at

Forward-Looking Statement:

This news release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, including, but not limited to, the ability of Tantalus' solutions across the TGMP to allow Pentex Energy to achieve its grid modernization goals, the ability of TRUConnect AMI, TRUSense Gateways and TRUGRID Reliability Analytics to achieve outcomes and more robust functionality (such as, identifying problems, streamlining manual processes and strengthening overall system reliability), and other statements that contain words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "will," "intend," "positioned," "risk," "plan," "may," "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By its nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome of the plans and events described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on the information available as of the date of this news release and Tantalus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this new release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact Tantalus:

Jacquie Hudson

Marketing Communications Manager

613-552-4244 | ...

Website:

LinkedIn: LinkedIn/company/tantalus







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Tantalus Systems Holding Inc.