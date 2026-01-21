Personal Cooling Devices Global Market Outlook 2026-2031: Thermoelectric Module Costs Fall, Boosting Mass Market Viability

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Cooling Devices - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Personal Cooling Devices market is projected to reach USD 8.37 billion by 2026, up from USD 7.35 billion in 2025, with expectations to hit USD 15.99 billion by 2031. This growth is driven by an impressive 13.84% CAGR from 2026 to 2031.

Temperature extremes, heat-stress regulations, and decreasing semiconductor prices are contributing significantly to the market expansion across consumer and industrial sectors. As OSHA introduces heat injury rules, improved thermoelectric efficiency, and the rise in e-commerce shorten device replacement cycles while enhancing market penetration. Asia-Pacific is at the forefront of production due to cost-efficient methods, while the Middle East and Africa experience rapid growth in response to extreme temperatures.

Industrial Heat-Stress Regulations Drive Workplace Adoption

OSHA's initiative to implement heat injury prevention standards is set to establish a surge in demand for personal cooling devices, transforming them into essential safety equipment across industries. Employers are required to adopt cooling measures, marking a significant shift in market dynamics. The U.S. Navy's SBIR program highlights commitment to advanced cooling technologies, further accelerating industrial adoption.

Micro-Peltier Cost Reductions Enable Mass Market Penetration

The semiconductor industry's current overcapacity is reducing Peltier module costs, making thermoelectric cooling solutions feasible for consumer applications. Samsung's advancements alongside collaborations with Johns Hopkins University in material efficiency herald mass production scalability, shaping the economics of personal cooling solutions akin to the LED industry shift.

Product Safety Recalls Constrain Market Confidence

Concerns regarding battery safety incidents and blade-related injuries are introducing stricter oversight and design changes. These enhance consumer trust while driving up compliance costs and time-to-market considerations, especially for new entrants.



E-commerce Channels Accelerate Low-Cost Device Distribution

Military Procurement Validates Advanced Cooling Technologies Import Tariffs Increase Device Costs Across Key Markets

Segment Analysis

The segment comprising personal air conditioners and desk fans held a substantial 63.02% market share in 2025. These devices cater to local desk and bedside comfort. Wearable neck fans, exhibiting a significant 16.05% CAGR, are gaining traction based on mobility needs, offering lightweight frames and effective cooling solutions.

Geography Analysis

Asia-Pacific dominated with a 35.08% market share in 2025, utilizing its electronics manufacturing prowess to bolster growth. The Middle East and Africa are projected to grow rapidly due to extreme heat conditions necessitating personal cooling solutions. North America and Europe maintain a mature market with resilience due to safety regulations, whereas South America's market burgeons with outdoor recreation demands.

Key Topics Covered:



Study Assumptions and Market Definition Scope of the Study



Market Overview

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Industry Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Technological Outlook Porter's Five Forces Analysis



By Product Type

By Cooling Technology

By End User

By Power Source

By Distribution Channel By Geography



Market Concentration

Strategic Moves

Market Share Analysis Company Profiles

White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Honeywell International Inc.

Havells India Ltd.

The Holmes Group LLC

O2COOL LLC

Evapolar Ltd.

Ambient Therapeutics Inc.

Lakeland Industries Inc.

Design Go Ltd. (Go Travel)

Handy Cooler Inc.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

LG Electronics Inc.

Dyson Ltd.

Sony Group Corp.

Xiaomi Corp.

Razer Inc.

TaoTronics (Sunvalley)

Columbia Sportswear Co.

Techniche LLC

Ergodyne (Tenacious Holdings) Vortice Spa

