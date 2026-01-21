403
Danish Defense Minister says Denmark, Greenland, proposed NATO mission
(MENAFN) Denmark and Greenland have proposed a NATO mission in the Arctic in response to US interest in the autonomous territory.
Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen and Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt briefed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and emphasized ongoing dialogue with the US while maintaining that Denmark will not compromise on negotiations.
Poulsen warned that managing Arctic defense alone would be challenging without NATO, noting that some of Trump’s statements have caused tension.
Motzfeldt highlighted that Greenland’s participation aims to represent its people while contributing to solutions that protect their interests. The US has repeatedly expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, citing strategic and mineral concerns, and has threatened tariffs on allies who oppose the plan.
