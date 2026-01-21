Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump’s aircraft makes return due to electrical issue


2026-01-21 04:26:32
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump’s flight to Davos, Switzerland, was forced to turn back to the United States shortly after takeoff due to a minor electrical issue.

The White House said the return was made out of an abundance of caution and that the president and his team would board a different aircraft to continue their journey.

Trump was traveling to attend the World Economic Forum, where he is expected to meet global leaders and discuss international and economic issues. Before departing, he told reporters that the trip “will be interesting” and acknowledged uncertainty about what might happen, while noting that those covering him were “well represented.”

