403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump’s aircraft makes return due to electrical issue
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump’s flight to Davos, Switzerland, was forced to turn back to the United States shortly after takeoff due to a minor electrical issue.
The White House said the return was made out of an abundance of caution and that the president and his team would board a different aircraft to continue their journey.
Trump was traveling to attend the World Economic Forum, where he is expected to meet global leaders and discuss international and economic issues. Before departing, he told reporters that the trip “will be interesting” and acknowledged uncertainty about what might happen, while noting that those covering him were “well represented.”
The White House said the return was made out of an abundance of caution and that the president and his team would board a different aircraft to continue their journey.
Trump was traveling to attend the World Economic Forum, where he is expected to meet global leaders and discuss international and economic issues. Before departing, he told reporters that the trip “will be interesting” and acknowledged uncertainty about what might happen, while noting that those covering him were “well represented.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment