Togo extradites ex-Burkina Faso leader over alleged assassination plot
(MENAFN) Togo has arrested and extradited Burkina Faso’s former leader, Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, to his home country following allegations that he plotted to assassinate his successor, Ibrahim Traoré.
Damiba, who seized power in a 2022 coup before being ousted eight months later by Traoré, faces charges from the current Burkinabè military government including “criminal embezzlement of public funds, illicit enrichment, corruption, aggravated receiving of stolen goods and money laundering,” as stated by Togo’s justice ministry. The most serious accusation involves planning targeted killings intended to destabilize the state.
Togolese authorities confirmed Damiba was handed over on Saturday under an agreement ensuring his “physical integrity, dignity and fair trial rights” and the absence of the death penalty. Damiba has not publicly responded to the allegations.
Earlier this month, Burkina Faso’s Security Minister Mahamadou Sana said on state television that authorities had thwarted a series of planned assassinations, including an attempt against Traoré. Damiba has been repeatedly accused of directing conspiracies from exile, with Burkinabè officials describing him as leading the “military wing” of a broader plot.
Damiba first came to power in January 2022, toppling the elected government of Roch Marc Christian Kaboré amid public frustration over the government’s inability to curb Islamist insurgency.
