Seven civilians get killed after YPG/SDF violated ceasefire
(MENAFN) Seven civilians were killed in northeastern Syria’s Hasakah province after the YPG/SDF carried out a kamikaze drone attack, violating the ongoing ceasefire, local sources reported Tuesday. The attack targeted a horse farm in the Al-Nashwa neighborhood.
Several others, including women and children, were injured in the assault.
The Syrian presidency said it had agreed with the YPG/SDF on a four-day period to establish a roadmap for integrating Hasakah, during which the ceasefire would remain in effect. The YPG/SDF stated that it remains fully committed to the truce.
