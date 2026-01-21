Romania Poised to Launch Anti-Drone Defense System

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-01-21 03:27:57
(MENAFN) Romania is poised to activate an advanced anti-drone defense system to bolster its airspace security capabilities, Chief of Defense Staff General Gheorghita Vlad declared Tuesday during a strategic briefing.

Addressing media at a press conference held in Sibiu, Vlad revealed that Romanian military forces have successfully concluded comprehensive training programs for specialized teams designated to operate the American-manufactured Merops system. The cutting-edge technology will be incorporated "very soon" into the nation's continuous air defense operations spanning multiple regions throughout the country, he emphasized.

The Merops platform leverages sophisticated artificial intelligence algorithms to identify and neutralize hostile unmanned aerial vehicles, representing a significant technological advancement in counter-drone warfare. This system stands among multiple counter-drone solutions currently undergoing rigorous evaluation and field testing by member nations of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), as military alliances worldwide prioritize protective measures against evolving aerial threats.

The deployment marks a critical enhancement to Romania's defensive infrastructure amid heightened regional security concerns and increasing drone-related incidents across Eastern Europe.

