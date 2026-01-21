403
Iraq, Syria Leaders Hold Phone Talks on Border Security
(MENAFN) Iraqi and Syrian leaders held urgent talks Tuesday focused on preventing Islamic State (IS) militants from exploiting Syria's instability to infiltrate across their shared border.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani conducted a phone consultation with Syrian interim leader Ahmad al-Sharaa to address escalating security concerns following reports of prison breaks and territorial shifts in northeastern Syria.
Al-Sharaa affirmed his country's commitment to securing the shared borders between the two countries and praised the Iraqi government's efforts and measures in this regard, a statement from al-Sudani's media office confirmed.
He called for strengthening bilateral coordination to secure the borders, pursue the remaining IS terrorist elements, and reopen the border crossings between the two countries, the statement added.
Al-Sudani voiced Iraq's dedication to Syria's security and stability, emphasizing the importance of resolving crises through dialogue, ensuring the rights of all components of the Syrian people, and safeguarding the unity of Syrian territory and its sovereignty.
The same day, al-Sudani convened an emergency security session to assess Syria's rapidly shifting landscape and broader regional implications. Sabah al-Numan, spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces, stated that Syria must maintain full control over its prisons to prevent the escape of terrorists or criminals.
The Syrian army announced Monday it seized control of the Shaddadi area and a detention facility housing thousands of IS suspects in northeastern Hasakah province after the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reported losing authority over the complex during intensifying combat.
Military officials said they have secured the prison complex and immediately launched search operations to recapture escaped inmates, accusing the SDF of releasing detainees during recent clashes.
The developments raise alarm about potential IS resurgence as Syria's transition creates security vacuums across multiple regions.
