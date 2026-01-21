403
Danish MEP swears at Trump over Greenland dispute
(MENAFN) A Danish member of the European Parliament used strong language against US President Donald Trump during a debate on Greenland on Tuesday, accusing the EU of failing to push back against Washington’s renewed claims on the self-governing Arctic island.
Anders Vistisen, representing the Danish People’s Party, began his speech with: “Let me put this in words you might understand. Mr. President, f**k off.” He had previously used the same expression shortly after Trump began his second term in January 2025.
Trump has repeatedly sought American control of Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory with about 56,000 residents, arguing that the island is crucial for countering perceived threats from Russia and China. Both Moscow and Beijing have dismissed these claims, and Russia has criticized NATO’s increased Arctic militarization.
The president’s recent push has strained relations with European NATO partners, who maintain that Greenland’s status is non-negotiable and warned that pressuring Denmark would violate international law.
Vistisen stated, “the only language Trump understands is direct language and the only rebuttal that Trump understands is a strong word from the EU.” He criticized the bloc for “giving in” and expressed hope that Europe would “finally wake up and take action.”
Denmark has deployed troops to Greenland as part of the Arctic Endurance exercise in response to Trump’s threats, while European leaders have cautioned that any US attack on a NATO ally could undermine the alliance.
