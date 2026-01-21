403
Macron urges G7 to strengthen ties with BRICS
(MENAFN) France aims for the G7 to foster closer cooperation with BRICS nations to address growing global “fragmentation,” President Emmanuel Macron said during the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.
Since January, France has held the rotating presidency of the G7. Speaking about the group’s agenda, Macron emphasized that Paris seeks to restore effective collaboration within the G7 while also expanding connections globally. He said one goal is “to build bridges and… cooperation with the emerging countries, BRICS and the G20.”
BRICS, founded in 2006, is an intergovernmental organization representing more than a quarter of the global economy and nearly half of the world’s population. Its current ten members include Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.
Macron added, “Fragmentation of this world would not make sense,” stressing that it is time for “major powers” to show they can still produce shared assessments of the global economy and “committing to concrete actions.”
Earlier this month, in his annual address to French ambassadors ahead of his February visit to India—this year’s BRICS president—Macron expressed a similar view: “The G7 should not be an anti-China club or an anti-BRICS club.”
