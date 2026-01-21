Bangladeshi Expatriates Raise Consular, Labor, Remittance Concerns At Public Hearing In Maldives

Dhaka: Bangladeshi expatriates in the Maldives on January 20 raised a range of consular, labor, and welfare-related concerns during the Annual Public Hearing 2026 and a discussion meeting on the postal voting system held at the Bangladesh High Commission in Malé.

The hearing was attended by the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the Maldives, Dr. Md. Nazmul Islam, as the chief guest, alongside senior officials of the mission.

During the interactive session, expatriates voiced difficulties in accessing timely consular services, labor-related complications, visa regularization challenges, and the lack of banking facilities to send remittances through formal channels, read a press release. Participants also sought clearer guidance on postal voting procedures and workers' welfare support.

Consular Assistant Ebad Ullah first presented an overview of the activities of the Consular Wing for 2025, followed by a question-and-answer session where expatriates shared their experiences and grievances. Many raised issues related to documentation delays, passport services, and the need for more streamlined consular support.

Later, Welfare Assistant Al Mamun Pathan outlined the Labour Wing's activities over the past year. Expatriates expressed concerns over job security, employer-related disputes, and welfare protection, urging the mission to strengthen engagement with Maldivian authorities on labor rights.

Counsellor Md Sohel Parvez responded to the questions raised, providing clarifications on consular services, labor issues, and welfare mechanisms. He also delivered a detailed briefing on the postal voting system, explaining the procedures, eligibility requirements, and the importance of proper compliance to ensure expatriates' participation in national elections.

A major demand raised at the hearing was the opening of Bangladeshi bank branches in the Maldives to facilitate remittance transfers in local currency. In response, High Commissioner Dr. Nazmul Islam said the matter is being actively pursued with relevant authorities and assured expatriates that the mission is working to address long-standing remittance challenges.

In his concluding remarks, the High Commissioner reaffirmed the High Commission's commitment to supporting Bangladeshi expatriates, urging them to utilize the ongoing visa regularization process, comply with local laws, and avoid travelling on so-called free visas without proper verification.

The hearing concluded in a lively atmosphere, with expatriates welcoming the opportunity to directly raise their concerns before mission officials.

