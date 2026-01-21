NEFE Coin Launches ICO Focused On Utility, Transparency, And Global Adoption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEFE Coin, a digital currency that fuses meme culture with real-world utility, announced the official launch of its ICO, giving early adopters exclusive access to staking rewards, governance rights, and early-bird benefits. The NEFE token powers a revolutionary DeFi platform equipped with advanced tools designed to help users maximize the potential of their crypto assets.

NEFE Coin positions itself at the intersection of culture, real-world utility, and timing. The token has an extensive roadmap aiming toward real-world application within Web3 ecosystems, while prioritizing transparency, compliance, and long-term growth objectives.

NEFE is structured around live and planned real-world use cases in tourism, hospitality, mobility, and restaurants, sectors with proven, repeat demand. The token was launched as a BEP-20 meme coin with a total supply of 100 billion tokens.

The NEFE ICO is live on the project's website, and the team has allocated 50% of the total NEFE token supply for this event. Early ICO participants will also be eligible for exclusive prizes, including fully paid trips to Egypt, luxury hotel stays, and premium physical gifts such as phones and watches.

NEFE ICO participants get access to the NEFE ecosystem, where they can stake their NEFE tokens and earn a fixed 5% APR. Moreover, they enter the NEFE community, which will soon benefit from the project's utility-driven NFT collection that provides real digital ownership and long-term value. More precisely, the team plans to redirect 30% of all primary NFT sales revenue toward the community, with 15% going to NEFE holders and 15% donated to charitable causes.

The NEFE team aims to make a significant impact in the market with an active ICO and an upcoming BitMart listing. Moreover, according to its whitepaper, the project has ambitious plans for the future:

An NEFE Payment Card enabling users to send NEFE anywhere, while merchants receive USDT.

Launch the Beta version of NEFE Gaming Dynasty, a metaverse with play-to-earn mechanics.

Integrate first-wave tourism partners for NEFE utility and rewards.

Introduce initial NEFE reward programs for travel and in-game achievements.

Launch a NEFE wallet fully integrated with the tourism platform and Gaming Dynasty metaverse.

Implement advanced features like staking, governance, and cross-chain support.

Expand global partnerships

These future developments should position NEFE coin at the forefront of utility and reward tokens, enabling it to thrive in an increasingly competitive environment.

About NEFE Coin

NEFE Coin was developed by Golden Rock Blockchain LTD, a UAE-registered blockchain company that provides strategic oversight, smart contract governance, and long-term ecosystem development.

Its mission is to evolve beyond NEFE's unique NFT collection into a comprehensive utility and reward solution for the global tourism and digital gaming industries.

Join the NEFE ICO now and gain early access to staking rewards, governance rights, and multiple other perks!

Follow NEFE at the following links and be the first to know about its new features, exclusive rewards, and the project's unique vision for the future of travel:

