Belgian Premier Says Trump's Greenland Threats "Unheard of"
(MENAFN) Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever issued a sharp rebuke Tuesday against U.S. President Donald Trump's military threats toward Denmark over Greenland, characterizing the rhetoric as unprecedented while warning that proposed tariffs on NATO partners could prove catastrophic for the Western alliance.
Trump announced last week punitive tariffs targeting eight European NATO members—Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland—following their deployment of modest military forces to Greenland, the Danish autonomous region Trump has signaled interest in annexing for the United States. The move has escalated friction between Washington and its European security partners, widening fractures within the defensive alliance.
Addressing journalists Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, De Wever delivered forceful criticism of the American leader for violating Europe's fundamental boundaries, declaring the EU stands ready to protect its territorial integrity.
"We have to tell Trump as Europe: here and no further. Back down or we're going all the way," he said.
"The more you indulge him, the more brazen he becomes," the Belgian leader added.
He cautioned that American actions risk dismantling transatlantic cooperation entirely, identifying threats against NATO members as a critical threshold that cannot be crossed.
De Wever is scheduled to meet with Trump Wednesday in Davos alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.
