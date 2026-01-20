Blockbolt Brings Contactless Web3 Payments To Hedera With Iot Soundbox

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BlockBolt launches Web3 payments on Hedera with web checkout and SoundBox, an IoT device that gives instant audio payment confirmation, enabling fast, secure crypto payments for online and in-store merchants.

Victoria, Seychelles, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockBolt, a decentralized payment protocol focused on real-world Web3 adoption, today announced the launch of its new contactless crypto payments platform on the Hedera Network.

The release includes a merchant-ready web checkout experience and a new plug-and-play IoT device called BlockBolt SoundBox, designed to make crypto payments feel as fast and reliable as traditional card payments.

This launch is supported by a grant from the Hedera Foundation, recognizing BlockBolt's goal of bringing blockchain payments into everyday business operations using Hedera's high-speed, low-fee public ledger.

A Faster, Simpler Way for Merchants to Accept Crypto

BlockBolt enables businesses to accept $HBAR, $USDC, and other Hedera-based tokens through multiple payment methods that work for both online and physical commerce, including:



Payment links for quick sharing on invoices, WhatsApp, or social channels

Wallet-based checkout for seamless online payments QR Scan & Pay for instant in-store transactions

Every payment is verified on-chain, creating a secure and tamper-proof record. Transactions are confirmed in seconds, supported by Hedera's performance and cost efficiency, making it practical for high-frequency, real-world payments.

BlockBolt SoundBox: Real-Time Audio Confirmation for Stores

To solve one of the biggest pain points in in-person crypto payments-instant verification at the counter, BlockBolt is introducing BlockBolt SoundBox.

SoundBox is a compact IoT device built for retail environments such as shops, cafes, pop-ups, events, and offline-first merchants. When a customer completes payment after scanning a BlockBolt QR code, SoundBox immediately announces the received amount using audio, giving staff clear confirmation without needing to refresh a wallet or check a dashboard.

Demo:



Why SoundBox Matters

SoundBox helps make crypto payments easier to trust and operate in busy real-world settings by providing:



Instant and reliable on-chain payment confirmation

Hands-free verification (no manual wallet checking required)

A checkout experience that feels familiar, like a card terminal Simple setup for merchants - plug in and start receiving confirmations

By turning blockchain confirmations into clear, real-time audio feedback, SoundBox removes friction for both merchants and customers and helps bring crypto payments into everyday use.

Availability

BlockBolt's web payments platform and SoundBox integration are now available for merchants building and operating on Hedera, Sui Network, Solana, EVM Chains and ICP Network.

Learn more:

