Fundstrat's Lee Warns Of Painful 2026 Market Decline

Fundstrat's Tom Lee cautions investors to prepare for a painful start to 2026 across crypto and traditional markets, shaped by geopolitical frictions, before a gradual recovery toward year-end. Speaking on The Master Investor Podcast with Wilfred Frost, Lee argued that 2026 could mirror 2025 in terms of macro and sectoral tailwinds for blockchain and artificial intelligence, even as tariffs and political divides threaten an immediate, sustained rally.



A difficult opening phase for crypto and equities is expected in 2026, followed by a rebound as policy and macro conditions shift.

Geopolitical tensions, tariffs, and domestic political divides are likely to cap near-term upside potential.

A new all-time high for Bitcoin would signal that deleveraging in the market has run its course. Analysts anticipate metals and energy sectors to outperform crypto again in 2026, with gold remaining a staple for portfolios.

Fundstrat's head of research, Tom Lee, has warned that investors should brace for a painful decline across both crypto and stock markets in 2026, driven largely by geopolitical frictions that could weigh on risk appetite early in the year. In a recent interview on The Master Investor Podcast with Wilfred Frost, Lee outlined a cautious path for 2026, suggesting that the year may resemble 2025 in terms of underlying tailwinds for blockchain and artificial intelligence, while tariffs and political rifts limit the pace of any initial rally.

Lee projected a stock market correction of roughly 15% to 20% in the coming year, but he remained upbeat about the year-end trajectory. He attributed part of this resilience to a more dovish stance from the U.S. central bank and the end of quantitative tightening, arguing that those factors could provide the fuel for a late-year acceleration in equities and risk assets. He also noted that Washington's selective prioritization of“winners and losers” could influence which sectors outperform, underscoring the role of policy signaling in shaping market leadership.

On Bitcoin, Lee maintained a constructive stance, expecting the benchmark cryptocurrency to reach a new all-time high within 2026. While he stopped short of revisiting his earlier, higher price targets, the emphasis remained on the psychological and technical significance of a fresh peak, should it materialize. A new all-time high would, in his view, serve as a practical signal that a major deleveraging cycle has run its course and that leverage within the market has effectively cooled.

Lee also pointed to crypto's recent divergence from gold as a reflection of deleveraging dynamics that periodically unsettle the market. He described the leverage cycles as a kind of“central bank of crypto,” capable of distorting risk pricing and liquidity, especially for market makers who serve as the liquidity backbone for the space. Until there is broader mainstream adoption and more substantial institutional participation, these disruptions are likely to persist, he warned, keeping volatility elevated even as long-term growth narratives in blockchain and AI remain intact.

The interview touched on a broader macro narrative: if policy remains patient and inflation decelerates, 2026 could ultimately reward those sectors aligned with real-world adoption-while the crypto space could prove more vulnerable to episodic shocks during a transitional period. Lee emphasized that the health of the sector hinges on institutional confidence and regulatory clarity, which, in his view, have yet to reach the critical mass required for a persistent, self-sustaining rally.

Turning to a cross-asset frame, Lee cited metals and energy as potential outperformers in 2026, echoing other analysts who see real assets as a hedge against macro volatility. Gold, in particular, remains a recommended staple for balanced portfolios, offering a counterweight to crypto's susceptibility to leverage-driven downturns. Into The Cryptoverse's Benjamin Cowen added a complementary perspective, noting that metals outperformed crypto in 2025 and are likely to do so again in 2026. Yet Cowen also warned of a looming correction for metals later in the year, cautioning that crypto could face sharper declines if leverage reaccelerates amid shifting sentiment.

In closing, the market sage counsel remained consistent: trade the market you have, not the market you want. The year ahead appears poised for a continued tug-of-war between structural advances in blockchain and AI and the blunt realities of macro policy and geopolitics, a dynamic that will keep both crypto and traditional markets calibrated to a higher degree of risk than in the calm of prior cycles.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.